CECC reports 163 virus-related deaths

POSITIVE STATISTICS: The center posted 426 new moderate or severe cases of COVID-19, adding that 99.64 percent of all cases reported this year were asymptomatic or mild

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter





Taiwan yesterday reported 426 new moderate or severe cases of COVID-19, as well as 163 deaths from the disease, including a man in his 30s who died at home a week after testing positive, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 50,643 new local cases and 14 imported cases were reported.

The lower number of cases yesterday, compared with the 79,663 reported on Saturday, was in part due to a malfunction of the CECC’s reporting system, the center said.

People wearing masks shop at Taipei’s Ningxia Night Market yesterday. Photo: CNA

The CECC usually reports cases a day after they are entered into the system, but on Saturday it accidentally also reported cases entered the same day until noon, it said, adding that some of the cases reported on Saturday would usually have been reported yesterday.

The most local cases yesterday were reported in Taichung, with 7,734, Chuang said.

Kaohsiung reported 7,250 cases, New Taipei City 5,772, Tainan 4,846, Taoyuan 4,454, Changhua County 4,384, Taipei 3,331 and Pingtung 2,190, he said.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,813,617 local cases had been reported this year, with asymptomatic or mild cases accounting for 99.64 percent, Chuang said.

Of the 163 deaths reported yesterday, 151 of the deceased, or about 93 percent, had underlying health conditions, while 110 of them, or 67 percent, had not received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 101, or about 62 percent, were aged 80 or older, he said.

One of the deceased was a man in his 30s who had received three vaccine doses, Chuang said, adding that his medical conditions included a fatty liver and diabetes.

The man began having a runny nose and sore throat on May 30, and tested positive that day, Chuang said.

He had been isolating at home, where he was found dead on June 5, Chuang said, adding that he died from pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Taiwan’s hospital bed vacancy rate for COVID-19 patients — including in wards designated for COVID-19 patients and negative pressure isolation wards — was about 47.5 percent, CECC data showed.

As of 7am yesterday, the lowest rate was in southern Taiwan, where 34 percent of COVID-19-designated beds were vacant, the data showed.

The vacancy rates at centralized quarantine facilities and enhanced disease prevention hotels were about 56 percent and 49.2 percent respectively, the data showed.

On Saturday, 196,061 courses of antivirals were administered to COVID-19 patients, including 158,429 courses of Paxlovid and 37,622 courses of molnupiravir, the data showed.

CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, on Saturday said that among the 2,944 COVID-19-related deaths the nation had reported this year as of Thursday, 41 percent had died within three days of the onset of symptoms, while 26 percent died within four to seven days and 33 percent died after seven or more days.

Additional reporting by CNA