The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is planning a special program to recruit talent for the development of stealth, submarine, aerospace and other critical military technologies, the state-owned defense research corporation said on Tuesday.
Recruitment of qualified research personnel must be stepped up to sustain Taiwan’s quest for cutting-edge defense technologies that cannot be obtained from foreign countries, the institute told lawmakers in a report in April.
Crucial fields identified by the institute as export-restricted or nascent include high-frequency microwaves, autonomous aerial flight and navigation, and satellite and aerospace technologies, it said.
The institute is taking measures to facilitate domestic research and development of the technologies including through a talent acquisition program involving contractors, targeted recruitment and collaboration with academia and the private sector, it said.
Salaries and benefits at the institute would be raised to attract highly skilled workers, it said.
The institute said it is targeting several scientific and technical fields for recruitment, including microwaves, laser, photonic, superconductor and nanotechnology.
Jobseekers with the right skills and knowledge could be offered a higher base pay in the institute’s performance-based pay system, which is being implemented, it said.
An increased maximum wage, performance-based rewards and bonuses, benefits, subsidies for continued education and on-the-job training as well as a friendly work environment would serve as additional incentives, it said.
The institute’s scholarship program includes 506 students who are to work for the organization following graduation, it said.
Hiring is determined by the needs of ongoing projects and the number of expected retirements, and it is conducted in partnership with job banks and research programs at the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Science and Technology, it said.
Military officers are another source for recruitment, it said, adding that hundreds of people join the institute’s ranks every year.
The details of the program are stil being ironed out, it added.
Staffing of the institute is at 50 percent of the planned level set during its transition into a non-departmental public body in 2014, sources said.
Last month, the legislature’s Budget Center warned that the institute would face a staffing crunch in the next five years, as 20 percent of technical staff and 12 percent of research and development workers are slated to retire.
The retirements could disrupt institutional knowledge at the organization, the bureau said.
The institute said at the time that term contracts would be used to retain workers, while new people are recruited through civil service examinations.
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,