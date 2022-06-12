Taiwan is to donate US$1.2 million to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to help rebuild churches that have been damaged by Russian attacks during its invasion of Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Friday.
Wu pledged the donation during a videoconference with Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
About US$700,000 of the donation is to come from funds remaining from US$33 million donated for Ukraine relief by private citizens earlier this year, and the other US$500,000 is to be drawn from the ministry’s foreign aid budget, the statement said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via CNA
The donation is to help rebuild churches that have been destroyed by Russian shelling, Wu said.
The announcement came less than a week after Western media cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as saying on Saturday last week that about 113 churches in the country had been either damaged or destroyed by Russian attacks.
During his meeting with the religious leader, whose secular name is Serhii Petrovych Dumenko, Wu commended him for working with local churches to shelter Ukrainians since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
The religious leader thanked Taiwan for its assistance, and said it was widely known in Ukraine that Taiwan has provided dondations to six cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, and seven medical institutions across the country, the statement said.
The archbishop was referring to donations drawn from a government-organized fundraising campaign, which raised US$33 million from the public from March 2 to April 1.
The funds have all been pledged to sectors in Ukraine, as well as neighboring countries taking in displaced Ukrainians, it said.
The ministry said that it would soon disclose how those funds have been used.
