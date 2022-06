French view

From left, French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave, French senators Ludovic Haye, Sylvie Goy-Chavent and Joel Guerriau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou, French senators Vincent Eble and Dany Wattebled, and Representative to France Francois Wu attend a news conference for the French senatorial delegation to Taiwan at the ministry in Taipei yesterday.

Guerriau, leading the delegation to Taiwan from Wednesday till Monday next week, said France is increasingly concerned about the stability of the Indo-Pacific and alarmed by China’s growing influence in the region.