A tour guide has been charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of six people who were swept into New Taipei City’s Beishi River (北勢溪) during a nature camp outing she led in October last year, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The woman, surnamed Su (蘇), was the leader of the outing organized by a Taipei-based outdoor experience company on Oct. 16, a statement issued by the Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office said.
Twenty-eight people participated in the outing, which mainly involved hiking the Hubaotan Historic Trail in New Taipei City’s Shuangsi District (雙溪), including 14 elementary-school children, who were each accompanied by a parent.
The activity cost NT$1,600 per child, with their parents taking part in the outing for free.
Prosecutors said that Su insisted on leading the group on an ecological tour of the trail in the upper reaches of the Beishi River at about 2pm that day, even though there were clear signs of bad weather at the time.
Su knew heavy showers were forecast that afternoon due to strong northeasterly winds and that rainfall in the northern part of Taiwan was likely to become more substantial later that day, the statement said.
At about 3:30pm, the water level of the Beishi River started to rise, but Su decided the group she was leading should keep going.
At 4pm, amid torrential rain and water accumulating in many areas along the trail, Su decided the group should turn back.
However, the trail was already flooded and group members had to help each other wade through the water, according to the statement.
Prosecutors said Su must have known a considerable amount of water had accumulated in the upper reaches of the Beishi River and there was a chance of a sudden surge in water level.
Despite that, and even after seeing that the stone steps across the river were under water, she ignored the need to take a safer route and chose to walk at the back of the group.
According to the statement, there were safe routes lower downstream that did not require the use of stone steps to cross the river.
Su, an experienced tour leader, had a good understanding of the environment and terrain, and was familiar with the conditions of the route along the trail, meaning her decision not to lead the group on a safer route was negligent, prosecutors said.
As a result, two adults and four children were swept into the river and died, the statement said.
Su had several opportunities to avoid the incident, but failed to perform due diligence and turned back too late, it said.
Given the preponderance of evidence, the prosecutors’ office decided to charge her with negligent homicide under the Criminal Code, the statement said.
