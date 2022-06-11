The Philippine Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) has been directed to recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Taiwan regardless of the vaccine used, meaning people inoculated with the Medigen vaccine no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in the country, the Philippine office of China Airlines said.
The Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) sent a letter dated Tuesday to the bureau instructing it to recognize COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued in Taiwan regardless of the vaccine used.
Wang Fu-sheng (王福勝), general manager of China Airlines in the Philippines, said that under current regulations, those who have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior are not required to undergo a COVID-19 test or quarantine before entering the Philippines.
Photo: Tsai Szu-pei, Taipei Times
For those who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least 14 days prior, as long as they submit a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test within 48 hours or a negative antigen rapid screening certificate issued within 24 hours of entering the Philippines, they also do not need to quarantine, he said.
However, implementation by Philippine immigration officials has differed, with some requiring Taiwanese who received the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine being asked to quarantine on entering the Philippines, he said.
The latest IATF-EID instruction makes it clear that quarantine is not required regardless of the vaccine brand, he said.
The official document, dated Tuesday, and signed by Philippine Undersecretary of Health and IATF Head of Secretariat Charade Mercado-Grande, was sent to BOQ Director Ferdinand Salcedo, directing the bureau “to honor the vaccine certificates issued by Taiwan, and allow the entry of foreign nationals carrying said vaccine certificates, without prejudice to the other admission requirements set forth in IATF Resolution No. 168, s. 2022.”
Under IATF-EID Resolution 168, inbound passengers do not need to present an RT-PCR test, on the condition that they are 18 years old or older, and have had at least one booster shot against COVID-19, according to the official Philippine News Agency.
Also exempted from the pre-departure RT-PCR requirement are those aged 12 to 17 who have received two COVID-19 vaccine shots, as well as those younger than 12 accompanied by fully vaccinated or boosted parents or guardians, it said.
The document also stated that a Manila Economic and Culture Office letter dated May 19 asked the IATF Technical Advisory Group (IATF-TAG) to make a recommendation on the matter.
On that date, the IATF-TAG, through the Philippine Department of Health, offered no objections to allowing the entry of foreign nationals with unrecognized vaccines, or vaccines that are not part of the National COVID-19 Deployment and Vaccination Plan and the WHO Emergency Use Listing.
Prior to the pandemic, Taiwan was one of the Philippines’ top five sources of tourists, with 327,273 Taiwanese visiting it in 2019.
