A survey conducted by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and South Korea’s Hankook Ilbo showed that 73 percent of respondents believe China might take military action against Taiwan.
The survey, which was released on Thursday, also asked about the relationship between Japan and South Korea, with 31 percent of respondents in Japan saying the relationship would improve, up from 14 percent last year, while 53 percent of respondents in South Korea thought the same, up from 29 percent last year.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s People Power Party has said it wants to mend the South Korea-Japan relationship.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Although the percentage of respondents who expect the relationship to improve rose, 61 percent of respondents in Japan said it would remain the same, the survey showed.
Asked about some of the issues that have caused diplomatic stress between the two nations, 58 percent of respondents in Japan and 81 percent of those in South Korea said that there was no need for their side to make concessions, the survey showed.
Sixty percent in Japan and 59 percent in South Korea said that their own countries might be attacked in the near future, the survey showed.
To counter potential Chinese or Russian aggression, 67 percent of respondents in Japan and 77 percent in South Korea said that their nations “should work with the US,” it showed.
The survey was conducted by telephone interviews from May 20 to 24, collecting 1,000 valid responses in each country from among people aged 18 or older.
In other news, former Japanese minister of defense Satoshi Morimoto said in an interview published on Wednesday with online magazine The Diplomat said that Taiwan, the US and Japan should work together to prepare “for an emergency.”
“The Chinese Communist Party’s position on unifying Taiwan has not changed at all,” Morimoto said, adding that the party sees unification as a “historical mission,” but has not decided when and how to carry it out.
China’s main considerations include possible intervention by the US and other countries, he said.
Although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is often compared to the cross-Taiwan Strait situation, Taiwan is “completely different from Ukraine,” as 33 countries have offered military assistance to the eastern European nation, but it is unlikely that Taiwan would have such support if it were invaded by China, he said.
If a cross-strait war were to end quickly, sanctions on China might only have a limited effect, he said.
If a cross-strait war breaks out, US forces deployed in Japan and South Korea are not enough to fight the Chinese military, while “Japan is not yet fully prepared” considering its defense capabilities, he said.
Taiwan, Japan and the US should discuss how they could cooperate in an emergency, he added.
