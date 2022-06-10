Public construction and infrastructure were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with construction bidding that year valued at more than NT$683.4 billion (US$23.15 billion) and building execution rates reaching 95.87 percent, the highest in 14 years, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
Some projects failed to attract bids due to budgets being set without considering prices at the time, reasonable construction dates not being set, or bidding documents not meeting standards, the Public Construction Commission said at an Executive Yuan session.
The commission and the Executive Yuan have standing measures that review and approve payouts in the event of increased overheads due to rising construction material prices, the commission said.
Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Taipei Times
Material prices are rising due to a source material shortage and a lack of processed goods, it said, adding that it is conducting monthly reviews and demanding that sales of sand and fly ash are sold at fixed prices.
The commission also said it is dredging sand from rivers to provide materials for construction, and to keep riverways open and uncongested.
The commission also said it is halving taxes on concrete while introducing more foreign labor to mitigate worker shortages.
“We ask that contractors observe the schedule for all contracts they have bid for,” a commission member said, adding that it is also launching reviews of all projects that have failed to attract bids.
After hearing the report, Su cited the extra NT$300 billion compared with public construction funds in 2016 and said the pandemic had no impact on public construction efforts.
Su thanked Minister Without Portfolio and commission Director-General Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成) for his hard work.
The public has often attributed construction project delays and bid failures to a lack of materials and increased prices, Su said.
The commission has demonstrated that it is working to ease the situation and facilitate bidding on government projects, Su said, asking for the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labor to help source materials and recruit foreign workers.
