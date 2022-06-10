Even as COVID-19 case numbers stabilize, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday called on health officials to strengthen medical response measures to prevent serious illness, while the nation reported 72,921 domestic cases and a new record of 211 deaths from the disease.
Reported COVID-19 cases dropped 11 percent over the past seven days from the previous seven days, most significantly in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, where cases declined about 30 percent, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a report to the Cabinet.
However, as cases in central and southern Taiwan continue to rise, especially in long-term care centers, Su ordered the ministry to increase intensive care capacity and administer medication to at-risk groups in a timely manner to minimize severe complications.
Photo: CNA
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference that the overall outbreak is trending downward, while the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend seemed to have little effect on case numbers.
However, two consecutive days of record deaths is a matter of concern, said Chen, who heads the CECC.
The new record death toll for a single day from COVID-19 complications surpassed the previous record of 159 deaths reported on Wednesday.
The fatality rate is now one in 1,000 cases, Chen said.
The deceased, aged from 17 to older than 90, included 197 who had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 83 who had been unvaccinated, the CECC said.
The 17-year-old had a neurological disorder and developed COVID-19 symptoms on Monday last week, it said, adding that he passed away in hospital on Wednesday last week due to septic shock.
The CECC also said that 191 previously reported COVID-19 cases had developed severe symptoms, while 384 other cases had developed moderate symptoms.
The center said that among the new severe cases is a five-year-old who has juvenile multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), adding that the child is the second case of the syndrome in Taiwan.
Parents of children who have had COVID-19 should look out for MIS-C symptoms in the weeks after their children test positive for COVID-19, the CECC said.
These include a persistent fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, bloodshot eyes and headaches, it said.
Parents should also arrange for their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, as studies have shown that vaccines are more than 90 percent effective in protecting against MIS-C, it added.
Su also raised concern about dengue fever.
Taiwan in 2015 recorded more than 43,000 cases of dengue fever and more than 200 deaths from the disease, but through a concerted, collective effort, the nation was able to reduce domestic infections to zero by last year, the premier said.
However, Singapore is now battling a worsening outbreak, recording more than 11,000 cases so far this year and 5,259 last year, he said, calling for extreme caution.
Additional reporting by Lin Hui-chin
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,