Su urges caution despite stabilizing case numbers

RECORD DEATHS: The nation reported 211 deaths from COVID-19, the second consecutive daily record, after 159 deaths from the disease were recorded on Wednesday

By Lee Hsin-fang and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Even as COVID-19 case numbers stabilize, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday called on health officials to strengthen medical response measures to prevent serious illness, while the nation reported 72,921 domestic cases and a new record of 211 deaths from the disease.

Reported COVID-19 cases dropped 11 percent over the past seven days from the previous seven days, most significantly in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, where cases declined about 30 percent, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a report to the Cabinet.

However, as cases in central and southern Taiwan continue to rise, especially in long-term care centers, Su ordered the ministry to increase intensive care capacity and administer medication to at-risk groups in a timely manner to minimize severe complications.

An MRT employee wearing personal protective equipment disinfects a train in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference that the overall outbreak is trending downward, while the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend seemed to have little effect on case numbers.

However, two consecutive days of record deaths is a matter of concern, said Chen, who heads the CECC.

The new record death toll for a single day from COVID-19 complications surpassed the previous record of 159 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The fatality rate is now one in 1,000 cases, Chen said.

The deceased, aged from 17 to older than 90, included 197 who had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 83 who had been unvaccinated, the CECC said.

The 17-year-old had a neurological disorder and developed COVID-19 symptoms on Monday last week, it said, adding that he passed away in hospital on Wednesday last week due to septic shock.

The CECC also said that 191 previously reported COVID-19 cases had developed severe symptoms, while 384 other cases had developed moderate symptoms.

The center said that among the new severe cases is a five-year-old who has juvenile multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), adding that the child is the second case of the syndrome in Taiwan.

Parents of children who have had COVID-19 should look out for MIS-C symptoms in the weeks after their children test positive for COVID-19, the CECC said.

These include a persistent fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, bloodshot eyes and headaches, it said.

Parents should also arrange for their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, as studies have shown that vaccines are more than 90 percent effective in protecting against MIS-C, it added.

Su also raised concern about dengue fever.

Taiwan in 2015 recorded more than 43,000 cases of dengue fever and more than 200 deaths from the disease, but through a concerted, collective effort, the nation was able to reduce domestic infections to zero by last year, the premier said.

However, Singapore is now battling a worsening outbreak, recording more than 11,000 cases so far this year and 5,259 last year, he said, calling for extreme caution.

Additional reporting by Lin Hui-chin