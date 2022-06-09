French senators arrive in Taiwan, praise democracy

Staff writer, with CNA





The head of a delegation of French senators praised Taiwan as a vibrant democracy and expressed the hope of forging closer bilateral ties after arriving in the nation yesterday for a six-day trip.

French Senator Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of its Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, made the remarks to reporters via an interpreter upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Guerriau said the delegation would meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior officials to promote closer bilateral exchanges.

French Senator Joel Guerriau, second right, is greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng, right, at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: Yao Chieh-hisu, Taipei Times

Other members of the delegation are French senators Vincent Eble, Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Dany Wattebled and Ludovic Haye.

Guerriau said it is his second trip to Taiwan and Goy-Chavent’s third trip, while the rest of the delegation are visiting for the first time.

Guerriau also praised Representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中) for doing a good job in promoting Taiwan in the European country.

Guerriau’s delegation is the third group of French lawmakers to visit Taiwan in the past 10 months.

French Senator Alain Richard, who chairs the Taiwan Friendship Group and served as French minister of defense from 1997 to 2002, visited Taiwan with a delegation in October last year, and a six-member French National Assembly delegation visited in December.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the frequent visits by representatives from both chambers of the French parliament demonstrates the friendly bonds between the two countries.