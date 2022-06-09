The head of a delegation of French senators praised Taiwan as a vibrant democracy and expressed the hope of forging closer bilateral ties after arriving in the nation yesterday for a six-day trip.
French Senator Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of its Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, made the remarks to reporters via an interpreter upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
Guerriau said the delegation would meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior officials to promote closer bilateral exchanges.
Photo: Yao Chieh-hisu, Taipei Times
Other members of the delegation are French senators Vincent Eble, Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Dany Wattebled and Ludovic Haye.
Guerriau said it is his second trip to Taiwan and Goy-Chavent’s third trip, while the rest of the delegation are visiting for the first time.
Guerriau also praised Representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中) for doing a good job in promoting Taiwan in the European country.
Guerriau’s delegation is the third group of French lawmakers to visit Taiwan in the past 10 months.
French Senator Alain Richard, who chairs the Taiwan Friendship Group and served as French minister of defense from 1997 to 2002, visited Taiwan with a delegation in October last year, and a six-member French National Assembly delegation visited in December.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the frequent visits by representatives from both chambers of the French parliament demonstrates the friendly bonds between the two countries.
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,