Premier Su Tseng-chang, left, and Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang sail on the “Chaojing Ark No. 1” after presiding over its launch ceremony yesterday. Built by the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, the research vessel features a glass hull.
Photo: Lu Hsiu-hsien, Taipei Times
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the