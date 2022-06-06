SOCIETY
Pride theme announced
This year’s Taiwan LGBT Pride parade on Oct. 29 is to focus on celebrating sexual diversity, its organizers said. Now in its 20th year, the annual parade is aimed at encouraging people to embrace their sexual identity, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association said on Wednesday. Under the theme “An Unlimited Future,” the parade would also highlight the expectations of the LGBT community in Taiwan and celebrate the progress of LGBT rights in the country over the years, the association said. It said that in addition to this year’s pride parade in Taiwan, which is usually the biggest LGBT pride parade in East Asia, it would also hold a series of events to highlight the efforts made every day to be true to oneself. However, the association did not say whether the parade would be a physical event this year. It was held online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
Rain causes huge damage
Heavy rains in the second of half of last month caused approximately NT$15.14 million (US$515,176) in damage to crops across the country, the Council of Agriculture said. The hardest hit area was Pingtung County, where crop damage was estimated at NT$4.23 million, followed by Taoyuan with losses of NT$2.71 million, the council said, citing data from its Agriculture and Food Agency. Estimated losses were NT$2.65 million in Taichung, NT$2.01 million in Changhua County, NT$1.6 million in Chiayi County and NT$1.23 million in Yunlin County, the council said. The NT$15.14 million damage total was based on rain damage to approximately 405 hectares of crops, 82 hectares of which were not salvageable, it said. Taiwan recorded rainfall of 477.5mm last month.
EDUCATION
Taiwan to host contest
Taiwan has been selected to host the 2025 WorldSkills Asia competition, an international tournament promoting vocational skills education. WorldSkills Asia board member Lin San-quei (林三貴), a former deputy minister of labor, said he received notification on Tuesday that a majority of the group’s members had approved Taiwan’s application to host the event. The competition has been tentatively scheduled for November 2025, Lin said. WorldSkills Asia, a branch of WorldSkills International, held its first competition in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Over the past three years, it has held exhibition events online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second in-person competition is to take place in Kuala Lumpur next year, while the one in Taiwan would be the third. WorldSkills competitions cover a wide range of categories, including graphic design, vehicle painting, welding and robotics.
CULTURE
Japan awards novelist
Taiwanese novelist Chi Wei-jan (紀蔚然) was on Friday selected from a shortlist of five writers as the winner of a Japanese award for translated mystery fiction with his work Private Eyes (私家偵探). Chi, an emeritus professor who teaches drama and theater at National Taiwan University, said he was thrilled to win the 13th edition of the award, which asked readers, publishers, translators and critics to vote for their favorite translated mysteries published in Japan from Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31 last year. Private Eyes, which focuses on a former professor who becomes a private detective, has enjoyed wide praise in Taiwan since it was first published in 2011. Chi, who published a sequel last year, said he is planning to write a third book in the series in about six months.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the