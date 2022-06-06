Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Pride theme announced

This year’s Taiwan LGBT Pride parade on Oct. 29 is to focus on celebrating sexual diversity, its organizers said. Now in its 20th year, the annual parade is aimed at encouraging people to embrace their sexual identity, the Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association said on Wednesday. Under the theme “An Unlimited Future,” the parade would also highlight the expectations of the LGBT community in Taiwan and celebrate the progress of LGBT rights in the country over the years, the association said. It said that in addition to this year’s pride parade in Taiwan, which is usually the biggest LGBT pride parade in East Asia, it would also hold a series of events to highlight the efforts made every day to be true to oneself. However, the association did not say whether the parade would be a physical event this year. It was held online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AGRICULTURE

Rain causes huge damage

Heavy rains in the second of half of last month caused approximately NT$15.14 million (US$515,176) in damage to crops across the country, the Council of Agriculture said. The hardest hit area was Pingtung County, where crop damage was estimated at NT$4.23 million, followed by Taoyuan with losses of NT$2.71 million, the council said, citing data from its Agriculture and Food Agency. Estimated losses were NT$2.65 million in Taichung, NT$2.01 million in Changhua County, NT$1.6 million in Chiayi County and NT$1.23 million in Yunlin County, the council said. The NT$15.14 million damage total was based on rain damage to approximately 405 hectares of crops, 82 hectares of which were not salvageable, it said. Taiwan recorded rainfall of 477.5mm last month.

EDUCATION

Taiwan to host contest

Taiwan has been selected to host the 2025 WorldSkills Asia competition, an international tournament promoting vocational skills education. WorldSkills Asia board member Lin San-quei (林三貴), a former deputy minister of labor, said he received notification on Tuesday that a majority of the group’s members had approved Taiwan’s application to host the event. The competition has been tentatively scheduled for November 2025, Lin said. WorldSkills Asia, a branch of WorldSkills International, held its first competition in Abu Dhabi in 2018. Over the past three years, it has held exhibition events online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second in-person competition is to take place in Kuala Lumpur next year, while the one in Taiwan would be the third. WorldSkills competitions cover a wide range of categories, including graphic design, vehicle painting, welding and robotics.

CULTURE

Japan awards novelist

Taiwanese novelist Chi Wei-jan (紀蔚然) was on Friday selected from a shortlist of five writers as the winner of a Japanese award for translated mystery fiction with his work Private Eyes (私家偵探). Chi, an emeritus professor who teaches drama and theater at National Taiwan University, said he was thrilled to win the 13th edition of the award, which asked readers, publishers, translators and critics to vote for their favorite translated mysteries published in Japan from Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31 last year. Private Eyes, which focuses on a former professor who becomes a private detective, has enjoyed wide praise in Taiwan since it was first published in 2011. Chi, who published a sequel last year, said he is planning to write a third book in the series in about six months.