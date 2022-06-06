Mom allegedly stabbed son who refused to go to school

A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school.

Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法).

Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school.

On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the neck, but he fought back and she released him, the indictment said.

Investigators said Liu told them she was so distressed by the situation that she ran to the bathroom with a fruit knife, intending to take her own life, but her son tried to stop her.

Liu then allegedly throttled her son and hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher several times, before finally stabbing him in the neck, prosecutors said.

Liu called the 119 hotline, and she and her son were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Apart from a stab wound and bleeding, the boy had lacerations and bruises on his head, neck and chest area, the indictment said.

During the ensuing investigation, Liu’s son and husband told prosecutors that they do not want to press charges, saying the woman was “distressed and had an emotional outburst.”

Prosecutors said Liu cooperated with the investigation and admitted to the attack.

Liu was charged with attempted homicide in a domestic violence situation, the indictment said.

Additional reporting by Jason Pan