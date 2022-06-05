A man in Yilan has been detained on a charge of harassing his ex-wife after he allegedly bombarded her with more than 300 telephone calls in a single day, local prosecutors said on Friday.
Police arrested the man, identified only by his last name, Chang (張), after his ex-wife reported that she was harassed and received death threats from him on Wednesday, the Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office said.
The threats allegedly included messages like “I must catch you” and “I will not be content with not killing you,” which Chang reportedly sent to his ex-wife on the Line messaging app, prosecutors said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of the Interior
After his arrest, prosecutors questioned the suspect and said he violated the Stalking and Harassment Prevention Act (跟蹤騷擾防制法), a new law that came into effect this month.
Prosecutors filed a motion with the Yilan District Court to have Chang detained over concerns that he could stalk and threaten his ex-wife if he were released.
The court granted the request on Thursday.
Chang was the first person in Yilan to be arrested under the act, which was signed into law late last year to increase punishments for harassment and stalking, and offer more protection to victims.
Under the act, stalking and harassment are defined as continuous or repeated actions related to sex or gender that frighten the victim and have a negative impact on their daily lives.
The new law lists eight types of behavior as constituting stalking and harassment, including spying on, following and approaching, threatening or insulting another person, and online harassment.
Aside from Yilan, the new anti-stalking law has also been applied to incidents in Taichung and Taipei, but no charges have yet been brought.
In Taichung, the reported harassment case involved a married man who allegedly repeatedly tried asking a woman out on a date by constantly texting and calling her, but he was rejected each time.
The Women and Children Protection Brigade of the Taichung Police Department on Friday said the man continued his pursuit despite the woman telling him several times that she had no interest in him.
According to the new law, those found guilty of any of the eight actions face up to one year in prison and/or a maximum fine of NT$100,000.
Anyone found guilty of engaging in stalking or harassment while carrying a dangerous weapon can be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to NT$500,000.
The Taipei harassment case involved a man who apparently wanted to reconcile with his former girlfriend.
