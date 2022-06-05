The navy should develop deep-sea rescue capabilities amid preparations to launch a prototype submarine by September next year, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said on Friday.
Although the first of the navy’s new auxiliary rescue and salvage vessels is to be completed next year, the ship lacks a large center well, deep submergence rescue vehicle, hypobaric chamber and systems to facilitate deep dives, Tsai told the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper).
This means the capabilities of the rescue vessel to conduct submarine rescue missions are extremely limited, and sailors trapped in a stricken submarine would have to wait for extraction by Japanese or US rescue services, he said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
The navy should develop rescue ships that are better than the one being built, he said.
The improvements could be funded by money formerly earmarked to buy Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US, a plan that has been scrapped, he said.
A defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said that the salvage ship was not designed to deal with stricken submarines and its diving bell cannot be used deeper than 91m.
The navy recognizes that the class of vessel needs improvements, and modifications would be implemented according to a five-year reconfiguration plan as set out in this year’s defense budget, the official said.
Until rescue ships with the upgrades are built, Taiwan would have to rely on foreign partners should disaster strike, the official said.
Submarine rescues require a high level of technical sophistication that goes beyond having the right hardware, said Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
“Installing emergency communications devices and escape equipment are some of the options that can be considered,” Shu said.
Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior analyst at the government-funded institute, said that the limited deep-sea rescue capability of the ship being built was probably caused by diplomatic issues or budget constraints.
In the short term, the navy should learn from foreign experiences of submarine rescue operations and make better use of dual-use technology developed by oil well operators, deep-sea salvagers and others in the private sector, Su said.
Additionally, the navy should consider utilizing commercial saturation diving technology, which enables divers to operate as deep as 500m if supported by sonar, underwater remotely operated vehicles and diving bells, he said.
Such divers could be military trained or contracted from the private sector, he said, adding that rescue and escape capabilities are crucial to the morale of submarine crews.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the