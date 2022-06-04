DPP neglecting indigenous sports: KMT think tank

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pays too little attention to the traditional sports of Taiwan’s indigenous communities, despite its pledge to promote indigenous welfare, a senior official at a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.

The National Policy Foundation’s education, literature and sports division convener Apollo Chen (陳學聖) said that indigenous athletes participating in national sports competitions received NT$6,285 per person last year, far below the average remuneration per participating athlete of NT$8,032.

The sum indigenous athletes received was also lower than the funds given to participants of national sports competitions for junior-high school and university students of NT$10,477 and NT$7,709 respectively, Chen said.

The Sports Administration’s budget for indigenous sports and sports education in indigenous communities was only 1 to 2 percent of its total funding, he said.

The Council of Indigenous Peoples spent less than 1 percent of its budget on conducting and promoting cultural and sports events, as well as annual ceremonies, Chen added.

The DPP is not giving such events the attention it promised when it came to power, Chen said.

The monetary awards for winners at the nation’s largest indigenous sports event in archery were not increased this year, even though it was upgraded from a township-level to a county-level event, he said.

Members of indigenous communities are increasingly moving to cities, where infrastructure for traditional sports is lacking, he said.

Chen said that all six special municipalities should establish indigenous sports centers that would include facilities and training equipment for traditional archery, dancing, wrestling, wood-sawing, javelin throwing and tug-of-war.

This would enable indigenous people living in cities to practice their sports and promote cultural interactions among Taiwanese of diverse backgrounds, Chen said.