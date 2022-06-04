The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pays too little attention to the traditional sports of Taiwan’s indigenous communities, despite its pledge to promote indigenous welfare, a senior official at a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
The National Policy Foundation’s education, literature and sports division convener Apollo Chen (陳學聖) said that indigenous athletes participating in national sports competitions received NT$6,285 per person last year, far below the average remuneration per participating athlete of NT$8,032.
The sum indigenous athletes received was also lower than the funds given to participants of national sports competitions for junior-high school and university students of NT$10,477 and NT$7,709 respectively, Chen said.
The Sports Administration’s budget for indigenous sports and sports education in indigenous communities was only 1 to 2 percent of its total funding, he said.
The Council of Indigenous Peoples spent less than 1 percent of its budget on conducting and promoting cultural and sports events, as well as annual ceremonies, Chen added.
The DPP is not giving such events the attention it promised when it came to power, Chen said.
The monetary awards for winners at the nation’s largest indigenous sports event in archery were not increased this year, even though it was upgraded from a township-level to a county-level event, he said.
Members of indigenous communities are increasingly moving to cities, where infrastructure for traditional sports is lacking, he said.
Chen said that all six special municipalities should establish indigenous sports centers that would include facilities and training equipment for traditional archery, dancing, wrestling, wood-sawing, javelin throwing and tug-of-war.
This would enable indigenous people living in cities to practice their sports and promote cultural interactions among Taiwanese of diverse backgrounds, Chen said.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the