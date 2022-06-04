Students are to be given four free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from Monday as they prepare to restart in-person classes, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday.
The test kits would be delivered via post, allowing students in elementary, junior-high and high schools, as well as those in the first three years of five-year junior colleges, to obtain the test kits before in-person classes restart, Su said during an inspection of vaccination sites.
The free test kits would be distributed independent of the ongoing national rationing scheme, meaning that students who have purchased rapid test kits through the rationing system would still get four free test kits, the Ministry of Education said.
Photo: CNA
Moreover, students who graduated this year can claim the four free rapid test kits from the school they left, the ministry said.
The timetable to resume in-person classes is different across the administrative regions.
In-person classes in Taipei and Keelung are to restart on Monday, Hualien County has said they would restart on Thursday, while New Taipei City has said that schools can decide their own schedules.
Most schools in Hsinchu City and County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, Penghu County, Lienchiang County and Yilan County have said that remote classes would continue through at least Friday next week.
In Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Changhua County and Chiayi County, most schools are to apply the same measure all of next week, while Chiayi City has announced that physical classes would restart on June 13.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 76,564 new COVID-19 cases — 76,517 domestically transmitted and 47 imported cases — and 142 deaths from the disease.
The death toll was slightly lower than the single-day high of 145 deaths on Sunday.
The 142 people reported to have died of COVID-19 complications ranged in age from their 20s to 90s, CECC data showed. Sixty-seven were unvaccinated against COVID-19 and 134 had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases.
The youngest person who died was a man in his 20s, who had a prior immune system disease and had not been vaccinated, the data showed.
The CECC also said that 140 previously reported COVID-19 cases had since become severe infections, while 269 others had developed moderate symptoms.
Of the 2,170,453 domestic cases recorded in Taiwan this year as of Wednesday, 2,144 have been classified as severe infections and 4,393 as moderate, accounting for 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent of the total respectively, the data showed.
With the 142 deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities rose to 2,663, the data showed.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the