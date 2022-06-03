We are family Taiwan Bravo Program

French New Immigrant OMarc.

Pastor Gary Edmonds had only just arrived when Taiwan withdrew from the UN. Despite many friends leaving, he was determined to remain…

Do you know what a Joelette is? This is a team activity involving three people to help a physically disabled partner enjoy a trekking adventure using special aids (trekking wheelchair). OMarc, who hails from France, was a member of the French Joëlette Adventure Team when he was young because of his family. Later, after settling in Taiwan with his wife, they met a talented rock climber who was paralyzed from an accident during one of their promotional activities, so they established the Taiwan Diversity Exploration Education Association. Many local Taiwanese later joined the association and have become excellent partners. But actually, OMarc and his wife were originally professional dancers. In order to spare time to take care of their family and promote Joelette, OMarc took a break from his work as a dancer and became a special education teacher, shuttling between schools and communities to help more children with special needs to have sound physical and mental development.

Vietnamese New Immigrant PAN,HONG-JIN.

When it comes to Vietnamese cuisine, raw beef rice noodles and fresh spring rolls immediately come to mind. Originally from Vietnam, PAN,HONG-JIN grew up in a family of chefs. After marrying in Taiwan, she started her own restaurant, fulfilling her dream of becoming a business owner and using her ingenuity to bring Vietnamese snacks to the next level by offering rare dishes such as fine dining dishes and Vietnamese-style hot pot, bringing consumers a different culinary experience.

After seeing friends and family members lose their lives on the battlefield, Gary decided to join the military and was posted to Vietnam as an army medic. After witnessing the horrors of war and the fragility of life, he decided to be baptized as a Catholic after completing his military service and came to Taiwan to live as a missionary. In order to build his own church, he and his wife, Sandra sold authentic American-style country pies and raised the funds themselves so that they could spread their love in a foreign land.

After 20 years in Taiwan, Vietnamese new immigrant CIAO SHIH,HUANG-YING wanted to encourage other fellow new immigrants to expand their social circles, so she set up an exchange association and devoted herself to researching and developing Vietnamese food and creating a brand with her fellow new immigrant friends. Although she faced a lot of difficulties during the process, and wanted to give up numerous times. Still, when she saw that her new immigrant sisters had regained their confidence in life, she had the courage to continue on and contribute to the positive cycle of society.

American New Immigrant Gary Edmonds.

The stories of these new immigrants are presented in the program "Taiwan Bravo", sponsored by the New Immigrant Development Fund, which spotlights their stories of making Taiwan home, as well as the interactions and connections of different cultures. Through in-depth interviews, the program presents the diversity of life and culture of the new immigrants in Taiwan. It conveys their touching and resonating stories to the public.

Vietnamese New Immigrant CIAO SHIH,HUANG-YING.

