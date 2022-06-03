Pastor Gary Edmonds had only just arrived when Taiwan withdrew from the UN. Despite many friends leaving, he was determined to remain…
Do you know what a Joelette is? This is a team activity involving three people to help a physically disabled partner enjoy a trekking adventure using special aids (trekking wheelchair). OMarc, who hails from France, was a member of the French Joëlette Adventure Team when he was young because of his family. Later, after settling in Taiwan with his wife, they met a talented rock climber who was paralyzed from an accident during one of their promotional activities, so they established the Taiwan Diversity Exploration Education Association. Many local Taiwanese later joined the association and have become excellent partners. But actually, OMarc and his wife were originally professional dancers. In order to spare time to take care of their family and promote Joelette, OMarc took a break from his work as a dancer and became a special education teacher, shuttling between schools and communities to help more children with special needs to have sound physical and mental development.
When it comes to Vietnamese cuisine, raw beef rice noodles and fresh spring rolls immediately come to mind. Originally from Vietnam, PAN,HONG-JIN grew up in a family of chefs. After marrying in Taiwan, she started her own restaurant, fulfilling her dream of becoming a business owner and using her ingenuity to bring Vietnamese snacks to the next level by offering rare dishes such as fine dining dishes and Vietnamese-style hot pot, bringing consumers a different culinary experience.
After seeing friends and family members lose their lives on the battlefield, Gary decided to join the military and was posted to Vietnam as an army medic. After witnessing the horrors of war and the fragility of life, he decided to be baptized as a Catholic after completing his military service and came to Taiwan to live as a missionary. In order to build his own church, he and his wife, Sandra sold authentic American-style country pies and raised the funds themselves so that they could spread their love in a foreign land.
After 20 years in Taiwan, Vietnamese new immigrant CIAO SHIH,HUANG-YING wanted to encourage other fellow new immigrants to expand their social circles, so she set up an exchange association and devoted herself to researching and developing Vietnamese food and creating a brand with her fellow new immigrant friends. Although she faced a lot of difficulties during the process, and wanted to give up numerous times. Still, when she saw that her new immigrant sisters had regained their confidence in life, she had the courage to continue on and contribute to the positive cycle of society.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were