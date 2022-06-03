Global views mixed on China boycott in event of attack

Staff writer, with CNA





Respondents in a small majority of countries favored an economic boycott of China if it invaded Taiwan, a survey released on Monday by the Copenhagen-based Alliance of Democracies Foundation found.

The latest Democracy Perception Index, which the foundation publishes in cooperation with the tech firm Latana, showed that respondents in 26 of the 50 countries surveyed preferred their government to cut economic ties with China if it attacked Taiwan.

Among the 26 countries were many of China’s top trading partners — such as Germany, Japan, South Korea and the US — while the 26 countries accounted for more than 53 percent of global trade with China, or US$2.3 trillion, the foundation said.

The latest index was based on 52,785 responses from 53 countries or regions, with an average sample size of 1,000 responses per country or region, it said.

The foundation added that responses from Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were not included for the question: “If China started a military invasion of Taiwan, do you think your country should cut economic ties with China?”

“Western democracies, particularly European countries and the US, have far more people willing to cut ties than to keep ties with China” in the event of a Chinese attack, it said.

Responses from other countries and regions were mixed on the issue, with respondents in most Asian countries, non-democratic countries and Russia preferring their governments to maintain economic ties with China.

The survey, conducted between March 30 and May 10, aimed to understand people’s perceptions of the state of democracy in their country and the major challenges that lie ahead.

The survey did not define “democracy,” although it used the 2021 Freedom in the World report to classify the countries surveyed as “free” or “less free.”

Countries labeled as “free” were democracies, while those classified as “less free” were less democratic countries and non-democratic countries for the purposes of the index.

While 84 percent of respondents surveyed across 53 countries said that democracy is important to have in their country, only 56 percent of them said that their country is democratic.

At 75 percent, Taiwan had the second-highest number of respondents agreeing with the statement: “My country is a democracy,” trailing only China with 83 percent, while Vietnam was third at 73 percent, the index showed.