Respondents in a small majority of countries favored an economic boycott of China if it invaded Taiwan, a survey released on Monday by the Copenhagen-based Alliance of Democracies Foundation found.
The latest Democracy Perception Index, which the foundation publishes in cooperation with the tech firm Latana, showed that respondents in 26 of the 50 countries surveyed preferred their government to cut economic ties with China if it attacked Taiwan.
Among the 26 countries were many of China’s top trading partners — such as Germany, Japan, South Korea and the US — while the 26 countries accounted for more than 53 percent of global trade with China, or US$2.3 trillion, the foundation said.
The latest index was based on 52,785 responses from 53 countries or regions, with an average sample size of 1,000 responses per country or region, it said.
The foundation added that responses from Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were not included for the question: “If China started a military invasion of Taiwan, do you think your country should cut economic ties with China?”
“Western democracies, particularly European countries and the US, have far more people willing to cut ties than to keep ties with China” in the event of a Chinese attack, it said.
Responses from other countries and regions were mixed on the issue, with respondents in most Asian countries, non-democratic countries and Russia preferring their governments to maintain economic ties with China.
The survey, conducted between March 30 and May 10, aimed to understand people’s perceptions of the state of democracy in their country and the major challenges that lie ahead.
The survey did not define “democracy,” although it used the 2021 Freedom in the World report to classify the countries surveyed as “free” or “less free.”
Countries labeled as “free” were democracies, while those classified as “less free” were less democratic countries and non-democratic countries for the purposes of the index.
While 84 percent of respondents surveyed across 53 countries said that democracy is important to have in their country, only 56 percent of them said that their country is democratic.
At 75 percent, Taiwan had the second-highest number of respondents agreeing with the statement: “My country is a democracy,” trailing only China with 83 percent, while Vietnam was third at 73 percent, the index showed.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were