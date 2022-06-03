Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) spoke of his party’s good relationship with Washington as he departed for a US visit yesterday.
Chu is scheduled to visit San Francisco, Washington, New York and Los Angeles, accompanied by KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言), KMT Department of International Affairs director Alexander Huang (黃介正), KMT Deputy Director Weng Sheng-po (翁勝博) and KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Lin Chia-hsing (林家興).
Chu is making the visit to reaffirm his party’s position as an ally in Washington’s efforts to “safeguard democracy and freedom” amid attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to discredit the KMT, he said at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before his flight.
Photo: Yao Chieh-hsiu, Taipei Times
The KMT respects the work the DPP is doing in the US, and the DPP should cooperate with his party on cross-strait peace and Taiwan-US trade, Chu added.
Chu said the group would meet with members of US agencies, the US Congress and “old friends” from politics and academia, along with overseas Chinese communities in the four cities.
He did not name anyone he plans to meet, aside from “all the friends that we should visit.”
Issues to be discussed include the Indo-Pacific region, cross-strait relations and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, Chu said.
The trip is a chance to demonstrate party diplomacy, reconnect with Washington and reopen the party’s liaison office, he said.
The group is scheduled to return to Taiwan on June 12.
Additional reporting by CNA
