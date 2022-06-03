Taipei book fair meets in person

GLOBAL CROWD: Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te said 315 publishing brands, including 156 from Taiwan and 159 from 31 countries, are participating in the book fair

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei International Book Exhibition, featuring books from more than 300 domestic and overseas publishers, yesterday returned as an in-person event after being held online for the past two years.

At the opening ceremony, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) praised the publishing industry in Taiwan for its drive to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of the Ministry of Culture and other agencies, the event demonstrated to the world that an in-person exhibition can be held as long as people follow disease prevention measures, he said.

Vice President William Lai speaks at the opening ceremony of this year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition at the Taipei World Trade Center yesterday. Photo: CNA

The pandemic has forced people to abandon many activities, but it is a good time to read, Lai said, adding that “introducing Taiwanese to great books from around the world is very thoughtful of the publishing industry.”

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said that 315 publishing brands, including 156 from Taiwan and 159 from 31 other countries, are participating in the exhibition, which chose “Reading and Publishing Beyond the Pandemic” as this year’s theme.

Robert Lin (林訓民), chairman of the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, one of the exhibition’s main organizers, thanked France for being the book fair’s Guest of Honor for the fourth time.

Visitors check out the books displayed at the Taipei International Book Exhibition yesterday, the first day of the six-day event at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1. Photo: CNA

Organizers said that the fair includes a special display of works by 15 Ukrainian illustrators, showing Ukrainians’ experiences in Russia’s ongoing invasion of their country.

The international writers at this year’s event include Eric Faye, a prize-winning French author of more than 20 books of fiction, essays and travel articles, who is to hold a book-signing event today.

German novelist Stephan Thome is to give a talk today, while Belgian author and illustrator Marine Schneider is to give a talk tomorrow and Taiwanese writer Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇) is to give the keynote address on Sunday.

The ticketed event is free for those under the age of 18 with proof of age, for people from outside Taipei and New Taipei City who present a train ticket to Taipei on the day of their attendance at the fair, and for foreigners who present their passport.

The book fair, which is taking place at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1, runs until Tuesday next week.