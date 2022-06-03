A new round of rationing of rapid COVID-19 tests is to start on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The tests would still be sold in packs of five for NT$500, and would be available at 4,826 pharmacies and 79 district health centers across the country, the center said.
Each location would receive 117 packs per day to sell, up from 78 packs per day in the first round, which began on April 28.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
With a National Health Insurance (NHI) or Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) card, anyone regardless of age can purchase one pack of test kits per round. How long each round lasts is not announced beforehand.
The rationing scheme staggers the sale of the packs, with the last digit of a person’s card number determining when they can make a purchase. Those with card numbers that end in an odd number can purchases test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while those whose card numbers end in an even number can buy test kits on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Anyone can buy the test kits on Sundays, the center said.
More information about sale locations is available on the Web sites of the National Health Insurance Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Federation of Taiwan Pharmacists’ Associations.
Families with children aged six or younger can still claim free test kits — the rationing program does not cancel that offer — even if they used their child’s NHI card to purchase test kits in the first round or use it to buy kits in the second round.
As of noon yesterday, 9,868,893 test kit packs had been sold under the rationing program.
The center reported 76,967 new local COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths related to the disease.
The death toll nearly exceeded the single-day high of 145 deaths reported on Sunday.
The 144 people reported dead ranged in age from nine to older than 90. Fifty of them were unvaccinated, while 135 of them had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases.
One of those who died was a nine-year-old boy. He had vomiting on Saturday last week, and lost consciousness the following day. He had no vital signs when he arrived at a hospital. His polymerase chain reaction test returned positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday, he was pronounced dead due to heart and lung failure related to COVID-19, the center said.
With his death, 13 children — the CECC defines a “child” as being 12 years old or younger — have died of COVID-19 in Taiwan.
The center said that 122 previously reported cases have developed severe symptoms, while 291 have moderate symptoms.
As of Wednesday, 1,970 of this year’s 2,093,540 domestic cases in Taiwan had been classified as severe infections, or 0.09 percent of the total, while 4,158 had been classified as moderate, or 0.20 percent of the total, CECC data showed.
In all other cases, people infected with COVID-19 had mild or no symptoms, the center said.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were