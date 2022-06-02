Illegal dumping triggered landslide, prosecutors say

UNTREATED WASTE: The owner of an engineering firm is being accused of dumping 100m3 of waste on a hillside, which is suspected of triggering a landslide

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Prosecutors yesterday charged the owner of an engineering company with illegally dumping waste on a hillside in Keelung in contravention of the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), which they said caused a landslide.

Investigators found that Cheng Fu-yuan (鄭富元), the owner of Yo Ching Engineering Co (有慶工程) based in Keelung, in 2018 rented a hillside plot from its owner, surnamed Yu (游), for NT$10,000 a month.

Cheng allegedly dug a large trough on the plot without the owner’s knowledge, they said.

He later secured a contract to handle waste from construction sites, which by law requires the treatment of hazardous materials. The process must also follow regulations for the proper disposal and burial of waste as stipulated by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

Cheng in 2020 allegedly had about 100m3 of construction waste dumped into the trough without taking the required water and soil conservation measures.

The illegal dumping combined with land erosion over the following years led to disaster, prosecutors said, as torrential rains in February caused slope failure, which a triggered landslide that damaged roads and buried a large section of a public park.

Local authorities and EPA officials investigating the case said Cheng’s illegal dumping on the rented plot was the primary cause for the slope failure and landslide.

Prosecutors charged Cheng with contravening the Waste Disposal Act, as he had not obtained permission from the landowner to excavate the site and dump waste on it.