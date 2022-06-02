Prosecutors yesterday charged the owner of an engineering company with illegally dumping waste on a hillside in Keelung in contravention of the Waste Disposal Act (廢棄物清理法), which they said caused a landslide.
Investigators found that Cheng Fu-yuan (鄭富元), the owner of Yo Ching Engineering Co (有慶工程) based in Keelung, in 2018 rented a hillside plot from its owner, surnamed Yu (游), for NT$10,000 a month.
Cheng allegedly dug a large trough on the plot without the owner’s knowledge, they said.
He later secured a contract to handle waste from construction sites, which by law requires the treatment of hazardous materials. The process must also follow regulations for the proper disposal and burial of waste as stipulated by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).
Cheng in 2020 allegedly had about 100m3 of construction waste dumped into the trough without taking the required water and soil conservation measures.
The illegal dumping combined with land erosion over the following years led to disaster, prosecutors said, as torrential rains in February caused slope failure, which a triggered landslide that damaged roads and buried a large section of a public park.
Local authorities and EPA officials investigating the case said Cheng’s illegal dumping on the rented plot was the primary cause for the slope failure and landslide.
Prosecutors charged Cheng with contravening the Waste Disposal Act, as he had not obtained permission from the landowner to excavate the site and dump waste on it.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
MODERATE, SEVERE CASES: Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but previous rules kept them in isolation Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated. Fourty-four of those who died were not