Infection rate reaches 8 percent

EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths.

Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed.

A child receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a children’s vaccination station on the first floor of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Asked whether daily caseloads were falling in northern Taiwan while rising in central and southern Taiwan, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the number of cases in Taichung and Kaohsiung have been increasing, but the trends in other places need further observation.

“Daily caseloads in Taipei and New Taipei City have started to fall after the infection rates there surpassed 8 to 10 percent, but the infection rates in central and southern Taiwan are still increasing, and are expected to reach a peak very soon,” he said.

The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads plateaued about two weeks ago — with about 80,000 new local cases reported per day, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Daily caseloads began to fall in New Taipei City and Keelung after the infection rates there reached about 15 to 16 percent, he said.

However, the infection rate in Kaohsiung is still about 6 percent, so the city’s daily caseload is expected to continue rising, Chen said, adding that the overall COVID-19 situation is expected to remain at the plateau phase for a while.

Daily caseloads across the nation would likely start to fall once the nation’s average infection rate reaches about 10 to 12 percent, he said.

COVID-19 triage is crucial to protecting the nation’s healthcare capacity from being overwhelmed by the latest outbreak fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Chen said.

As of Tuesday, 7,991 of the nation’s total COVID-19 cases, or 1.7 percent, were being hospitalized, 4,228 (0.9 percent) were in centralized quarantine facilities or disease prevention hotels, and 463,074 (97.4 percent) were under home care, Chen said.

As most COVID-19 cases who are under home care are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the center hopes that local clinics can take more responsibility for taking care of them, which would allow hospitals to focus on severe cases, Chen said.

Cases under home care who are being treated by clinics account for 69.65 percent of all cases and the center hopes the ratio can be further increased, he said.

Of the 122 deaths reported yesterday, 115 had underlying health conditions, 71 were aged 80 or older, 55 were unvaccinated and 84 did not receive a booster shot of vaccine, said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

Two of the deceased were infants. One was one-month-old boy who had been born prematurely and had liver disease. He developed a fever on May 24 and fell into a hypoxic coma the next day. He had no vital signs upon arrival at hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem. The cause of death was respiratory failure and COVID-19.

He is the youngest COVID-19-related death reported in Taiwan.

The other was a five-month-old Indonesian girl who was being taken care of by a friend of her mother.

She developed a fever on May 14, but was not taken to a doctor and tested positive with a rapid test, Lo said.

The girl was found in a coma the next day and had no vital signs upon arrival at hospital, he added.

The cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been confirmed as a severe case. He does not have any underlying health conditions and was admitted to hospital with suspected encephalitis after COVID-19 infection.

His condition has significantly improved after treatment, Lo said.