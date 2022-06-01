Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) move to quit smoking has led to more than three to four times the normal number of participants — or about 500 to 600 people — enrolling in a quitting event organized by the John Tung Foundation, the group said yesterday.
Chen enrolled in the event in March and throughout the process has refused to use medication, the foundation said.
Having been a smoker for more than 50 years, Chen’s insistence on not relying on medication is impressive and commendable, foundation smoke hazard prevention center director Lin Ching-li (林清麗) said.
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
Asked if Chen had succeeded, Lin cited a study in California which said that people typically go through 15 to 16 attempts before succeeding.
It is extremely difficult for a person working in a high-stress job choosing to forgo medication to quit smoking, Lin said.
However, many of the participants in this year’s event cited Chen’s participation as the reason they joined the program, she said.
The event, which requires participants to go a full month without smoking, have yielded great results over the years, with 70 percent of those participating able to go a full month without touching a cigarette, 30 percent of whom quit smoking within a year, the foundation said.
The winner of this year’s prize, 60-year-old Chen Chia-hsiang (陳家翔), said he started smoking when he was 14, quit once when he was 25 due to a punctured lung, and started again in his 40s because of work.
Chen’s wife, Chung Yen-hua (鍾燕華), said she was glad that Chen participated and lasted an entire month without smoking, adding that the family has become closer and happier as a result.
Nicotine withdrawal often leads to a hot temper, impatience, difficulty concentrating and anxiety, Mackay Memorial Hospital Department of Family Medicine physician Chan Hsin-lung (詹欣隆) said, adding that at a certain point, it is extremely difficult to overcome nicotine withdrawal without medication.
Only 10 percent of people are able to quit smoking on pure will alone, Chan said, adding that with medication, that number increases to 35 to 40 percent.
The government offers smokers who want to stop subsidies for two quitting and counseling therapy sessions per year, with each session lasting eight weeks, Chan said.
Since May 15, certain medications’ fees have also been waived to help promote the policy, Chan said.
Asked at yesterday’s Central Epidemic Command Center news conference whether he has been able to quit smoking, Chen said that he considered it a success on his part, but that his secretary thought otherwise.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which