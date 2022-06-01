The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed on third reading a series of amendments declaring zero tolerance for inappropriate treatment of children, and clarifying prohibited behavior by preschool educators.
The Executive Yuan had proposed the amendments to the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) and the Statute for Preschool Educators (教保服務人員條例) to improve the “educare” system, or education and care services.
Passing the drafts is in line with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
About 20 articles in the Statute for Preschool Educators have been amended in accordance with the Childhood Education and Care Act so that the two laws have coordinated regulations and penalties.
The two laws stipulate that preschool educators are prohibited from physically and mentally abusing, corporally punishing, bullying, sexually harassing, enforcing improper discipline, inflicting other forms of physical or mental violence, or mistreating young children.
If the violation is deemed to be sufficiently serious, offenders would face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$600,000, and their names and the institutions they work at would be made public, the acts say.
The amended Statute for Preschool Educators stipulates that if preschool educators are aware of anyone contravening the regulation, they should report to the competent authority of the municipality within 24 hours.
It also stipulates that relevant units should report to a designated committee within two working days after receiving a report about someone breaching the prohibitions for the committee to conduct an investigation.
The unit should then notify the perpetrator and the child’s legal representative with a written report that includes the results of the investigation, it says, adding that cases involving teachers at public schools’ affiliated preschools can be handled with the Teachers’ Act (教師法) if applicable.
Furthermore, preschool educators are require to take at least 18 hours of professional educare competence training every year, the implementing regulations of which shall be established by the central competent authority.
New preschool educators are required to complete at least eight hours of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation training within two years before their employment or three months after beginning their position, it says.
Every two years after they begin their position, preschool educators should take at least three hours of courses related to gender equality and labor rights, at least eight hours of basic life-saving skills training, at least three hours of courses related to safety education and at least one emergency rescue situation exercise, it adds.
Those who do not would be ordered to take corrective actions by a specified date, and failing to do so would face a fine of NT$1,000 to NT$6,000 per offense, it says.
Different punishment applies if the breach can be attributed to the educare institutions.
Institutions that commit serious violations or fail to take corrective actions after three fines might be required to reduce the number of children enrolled, suspend enrollment for six months to one year, suspend operations for one to three years, or have their establishment registration revoked.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which