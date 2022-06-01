Subsidies urged for missing work due to online classes

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The government should give subsidies to people who need to miss work when a child has to learn from home due to COVID-19 regulations, while more needs to be done for those who provide essential services, a women’s rights group said yesterday.

The Awakening Foundation called for more government subsidies for individual workers after the Executive Yuan last week announced a NT$33.27 billion (US$1.14 billion) fund to help industries and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with those who lost jobs or had their work hours cut to benefit.

However, the program failed to address the anxiety that such people and their families experienced by losing a substantial amount of income, the foundation said in a statement.

New Taipei Municipal Zhuwei High School physics and chemistry teacher Lin Wei-chi stands in front of empty desks in a classroom on Monday after classes were moved online as part of the New Taipei City Government’s disease prevention measures. Photo: CNA

“Since locally transmitted cases surged, students at all levels of school across Taiwan have been alternating between online and physical classes,” the foundation said. “Workers who are parents are often forced to take leave to be with their children when they have online classes.”

Studies last year showed that female employees were the most susceptible to the effects of the pandemic, from unemployment and being forced to take time off work to reduced income, it said.

Moreover, most people who work in public health or home care services are women and their workloads have increased significantly as the need for COVID-19 testing has soared, it said.

“However, we have yet to see any relief measures that address the surging demand for care services during the pandemic,” the statement said.

The foundation called on the government to provide employees with about NT$1,138 per day for pandemic care leave.

The valid reasons for such leave should be expanded to include people who need to take care of family members, it said.

People who provide essential services, including medical workers, social workers, teachers, nursery workers and long-term care service providers, should receive subsidies for the high health risks they face in the worlplace, it said.

Most of the government’s labor relief measures last year were limited to those with National Labor Insurance coverage, but many women do not have coverage because they have atypical employment due to family commitments, the foundation said.

“We call on the government to offer relief programs for atypical employees, as well as measures to assist women in employment,” the foundation said. “The government should also consider self-employed workers’ need for family care and provide comparable relief for them.”