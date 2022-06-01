Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths.
CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated.
Photo courtesy of National Cheng Kung University via CNA
Fourty-four of those who died were not vaccinated against COVID-19, 67 people did not receive a booster shot and 52 were 80 or older, Lo said.
A one-year-old boy was among the severe cases confirmed yesterday, Lo said.
The child does not have a record of underlying health conditions, Lo said.
He had a fever of 38°C and mild coughing, and tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital on May 18, he said.
After returning home, the boy continued to cough the next day and developed symptoms of croup — an infection of the upper airway that causes a barking cough — so he was taken to an emergency room again, where he was intubated and admitted to an intensive care unit with a low blood-oxygen level, Lo said.
The boy recovered after treatment and was discharged from hospital on Saturday, Lo said, adding that the boy was the second child to develop croup after a COVID-19 infection this year, with the previous case reported on May 21, a nine-month-old.
Both of them recovered, he said.
Twenty-six severe COVID-19 cases have been reported among children this year, including 14 cases with encephalitis, six with pneumonia, two with septic shock, two with croup, one with a malignant brain tumor and one who tested positive after dying at home, he said.
Meanwhile, revised criteria to release people who were isolated at a hospital with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, Lo said.
Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but were not allowed out of isolation under the previous criteria, which were an end of symptoms and returning a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or having a cycle threshold (Ct) value of 30 or more, he said.
In the revised criteria, “severe cases” can also be released from isolation if it has been “at least 15 days since the onset of symptoms or when they first tested positive, they return a Ct value of 27 to 30 in a PCR test, and they are assessed by an infectious-disease or thoracic doctor or the hospital’s assessment team as suitable,” he said.
The changes were made at a specialists’ meeting, at which studies in other countries were cited that suggest virus samples collected from severe cases with a Ct value of 26 or more are not easily cultivated, indicating that the risk of infection is low.
As for moderate cases who are hospitalized, the criteria for release has been changed to be the same as for mild cases isolated at enhanced centralized quarantine facilities or enhanced disease prevention hotels, he said.
For asymptomatic or mild cases isolating at home, the criteria for release remains the same, he said.
The CECC said that an additional vaccination station for children would open today at the Army Academy in Taoyuan, bringing the total of such locations to seven after six were opened in the six special municipalities.
The center on Sunday said that the stations provide walk-in vaccination services, but yesterday advised people to book an appointment in advance to avoid waiting too long.
The first-dose vaccination rates of children aged five to 11 in the six special municipalities were Taipei at 26.6 percent, New Taipei City at 31 percent, Taoyuan at 26.7 percent, Taichung at 38.9 percent, Tainan at 44.8 percent and Kaohsiung at 45.9 percent, the CECC said.
Addressing an Internet rumor, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said the rumor that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had ordered hospitals not to take in children who have a fever of under 41°C was not true.
The criteria for hospital admission are based on clinical guidelines formulated by medical experts, so the president would not and cannot make such an order, Chen said, adding that people should avoid spreading disinformation.
