Campers apologize for Bunun outing

By Huang Ming-tang / Staff reporter





Four tourists have apologized in the Bunun language to the residents of a Bunun village in Taitung County for camping without permission on sacrificial grounds used for the Ear-Shooting Festival.

Residents of Luanshan Village in Yenping Township (延平) hold the annual festival near Luanshan Lake (鸞山湖). During the festival, residents pray to ancestral spirits for a good harvest while elders lead men to the sacrificial grounds for the ceremony of shooting the ears of prey to ensure the spirit and skill of hunting will be passed on to the younger generation. The sacrificial grounds are deemed sacred by the Bunun.

Luanshan Village Warden Cheng Jing-feng (鄭鏡峰) said the police and Yenping Township Office were called on Tuesday last week after a group of people had pitched a tent and built a fire in the pavilion of the sacrificial grounds.

Four tourists visiting the Luanshan Lake area in Taitung County’s Yenping Township on Tuesday last week bow in apology to Bunun ancestral spirits for having unknowingly desecrated sacrificial grounds. Photo copied by Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times

“It was unbelievable. How could anyone camp at the sacrificial grounds? This is very disrespectful to our land and culture,” he said.

Yenping Township Office secretary Yen Chih-wei (閻志瑋) said the misunderstanding occurred because the tourists, who were from outside the county, did not know much about Bunun culture.

“The four young people were asked to restore the damaged site to its original state,” Yen said. “Knowing that they had misbehaved, they made a sincere apology in the Bunun language to the land and the ancestors of the Bunun.”

“We hope to use this opportunity to educate tourists who visit Luanshan Lake that they need to respect the culture and way of life of the Bunun. We are a hospitable people and welcome everyone to Luanshan,” he added.

Yen also thanked residents for showing tolerance and pledged to work with the Luanshan Lake Agriculture and Water Resources Conservation Association to establish a set of rules to manage and protect the environment around the lake.

Association chairman Hu Cheng-hung (胡正宏) said the township office has set up signs to inform tourists that barbecuing is prohibited and that they must not damage the environment.

“However, there are currently no penalties for these out-of-order behaviors,” he said. “We hope that penalties can be formulated soon to deter them.”