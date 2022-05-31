Four tourists have apologized in the Bunun language to the residents of a Bunun village in Taitung County for camping without permission on sacrificial grounds used for the Ear-Shooting Festival.
Residents of Luanshan Village in Yenping Township (延平) hold the annual festival near Luanshan Lake (鸞山湖). During the festival, residents pray to ancestral spirits for a good harvest while elders lead men to the sacrificial grounds for the ceremony of shooting the ears of prey to ensure the spirit and skill of hunting will be passed on to the younger generation. The sacrificial grounds are deemed sacred by the Bunun.
Luanshan Village Warden Cheng Jing-feng (鄭鏡峰) said the police and Yenping Township Office were called on Tuesday last week after a group of people had pitched a tent and built a fire in the pavilion of the sacrificial grounds.
Photo copied by Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times
“It was unbelievable. How could anyone camp at the sacrificial grounds? This is very disrespectful to our land and culture,” he said.
Yenping Township Office secretary Yen Chih-wei (閻志瑋) said the misunderstanding occurred because the tourists, who were from outside the county, did not know much about Bunun culture.
“The four young people were asked to restore the damaged site to its original state,” Yen said. “Knowing that they had misbehaved, they made a sincere apology in the Bunun language to the land and the ancestors of the Bunun.”
“We hope to use this opportunity to educate tourists who visit Luanshan Lake that they need to respect the culture and way of life of the Bunun. We are a hospitable people and welcome everyone to Luanshan,” he added.
Yen also thanked residents for showing tolerance and pledged to work with the Luanshan Lake Agriculture and Water Resources Conservation Association to establish a set of rules to manage and protect the environment around the lake.
Association chairman Hu Cheng-hung (胡正宏) said the township office has set up signs to inform tourists that barbecuing is prohibited and that they must not damage the environment.
“However, there are currently no penalties for these out-of-order behaviors,” he said. “We hope that penalties can be formulated soon to deter them.”
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which
Law enforcement authorities yesterday said they have arrested 10 people suspected of illegal logging after finding sawn-off blocks of valuable trees and working tools at their camps in the mountains of Chiayi County. The 10 were taken to the Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning, with a man surnamed Yeh (葉), 27, suspected of being the leader of the illegal logging operation. Yeh and three other suspects were denied bail and placed in detention. Prosecutor Lee Peng-cheng (李鵬程) headed the investigation, working in coordination with the National Police Agency’s Seventh Special Police Corps and other law enforcement units to carry out the
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the