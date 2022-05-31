Nation sends 582 tonnes of donations to refugees

TEAM WORK: The collection and delivery of donations from thousands of Taiwanese is the best example of the public and government working together, MOFA said

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan as of Friday had shipped 582 tonnes of donations to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.

The ministry collected the goods from the public in March, after receiving donations from 8,474 people and institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

The donations were checked, sorted and packed into 37,620 boxes with the help of more than 2,000 volunteers and ministry staff, along with freight companies, it said, adding that the supplies were then shipped in batches to neighboring countries such as Slovakia and Poland starting from March 17.

Officials pose for a photograph in front of palettes of aid donated by Taiwanese to Ukrainians before the shipment of the first batch on March 17. A total of 37,620 boxes weighing 582 tonnes had been shipped to Ukraine by Friday. Photo: CNA

Although the packages met slight delays while passing through customs at airports, as international relief supplies flood in from around the world, the donations from Taiwan have finally reached the refugees who need it, the ministry said.

It thanked Taiwanese for their donations, and paid tribute to the charity groups, civic organizations and companies that participated in the effort.

The ministry also expressed its gratitude to agencies and groups in Slovakia, Poland and Ukraine for their assistance and cooperation, it said.

“The act of supporting Ukraine is the best example of the government and public working together to make contributions to the international community,” it said.

Taiwanese feel deeply for Ukrainians, given that Taiwan is under constant threat from China, and hope that the war will end soon and Ukrainians can overcome the difficulties they face, it said.

The ministry added that Taiwan would continue to “expand the cycle of kindness” by helping countries and people in need under the belief that “Taiwan can help.”