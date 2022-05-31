Bill closes local councilors asset declaration loophole

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The legislature yesterday passed an amendment requiring that city or county councilors’ declared assets be published online or in government gazettes, which is to be in effect by November’s nine-in-one local elections.

After passing a third reading, the bill amends Article 6 of the Act on Property Declaration by Public Servants (公職人員財產申報法), adding city and county councilors, including those for the six special municipalities, to an asset-declaration requirement already in effect for the president; vice president; premier; vice premier; the presidents and vice presidents of all branches of government; legislators; political affairs officers; mayors of special municipalities; and “the governors of counties (cities).”

Although city and county councilors were already required to declare their assets under the act, those declarations were not required to be reviewed and compiled “into booklets for public access” and be published regularly in government gazettes and on the Internet.

When the act was amended in 2007, city and county councilors were inadvertently exempted from Article 6.

Yesterday’s amendment closes that loophole.

The legislators expedited its implementation so that it can go into effect before this year’s elections.

The bill was spearheaded by the New Power Party (NPP) with support from the Democratic Progressive Party, to stop “black gold” politics at the local level, and to deter vote-buying, corruption and the involvement of organized crime in city and county councils, NPP Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said last week.

“Too many local councilors have been embroiled in incidents of money laundering, bribery, fraudulent claims for office assistant wages and other corruption. Good ethics and financial transparency are important to ensure that Taiwanese democracy can endure,” he said. “We have pushed for disclosure of assets and other reforms, so we can restore ethics and clean up the political landscape in Taiwan.”

Under Article 5, public servants must declare “immovable properties, vessels, cars and aircraft”; cash, deposits, securities, jewelry, antiques, calligraphy, paintings and other properties above a certain value; and debts, creditor claims and investments in ventures above a certain value.

The “certain values” in the act are set separtely by the Executive Yuan in collaboration with the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan, the act says.