An exhibition highlighting adventurer and writer Count Maurice Benyovszky’s visit to Taiwan in 1771 opened in Yilan County on Friday to celebrate the initial contacts between Taiwan and Central Europe more than 250 years ago.
The exhibition, titled “The Encounter of Count Maurice Benyovszky and Yilan in 1771,” is being held at the Lanyang Museum until Sept. 12. It features topics such as Benyovszky’s life and his adventures, to the natural features of Slovakia and its culture, including its literature, music and pottery.
Born in the Kingdom of Hungary in 1746 in what is now Vrbove in western Slovakia, Benyovszky arrived in what is now Yilan in 1771 after escaping from a prison on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Photo: CNA
He had been imprisoned there for taking part in military operations against Russia as part of the Confederation of Bar, which had upheld the independence of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth against Russian encroachment.
According to Benyovszky’s journal, his ship anchored at Yilan twice: first on Aug. 27, 1771, when he stayed in Suao Bay for a day. However, he came under attack from indigenous warriors, and was forced to lift anchor and continue northward with the ocean current.
His ship the next morning arrived at Jialiwan Bay at the mouth of Dongshan River (冬山河) in Yilan, where Benyovszky and his men were welcomed by the Kavalan, who gave them meat, rice, vegetables and fruits in exchange for pins, sewing needles and other tools.
He later set sail for Macau and arrived there on Sept. 22, 1771, before returning to Europe.
Although Benyovszky’s time in Taiwan was brief, his interaction with indigenous peoples can be described as a “door opener between cultures,” said Martin Podstavek, head of the Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei.
“It is about deepening and understanding the cultures. That’s why I would be very happy if Taiwanese people with their children can see the connection between my lovely central European country and Taiwan, which started more than two centuries ago,” he added.
Podstavek, who has been Slovakia’s envoy to Taipei since 2017 and is to end his tenure in July, said relations between the two sides have improved greatly during his nearly five years in Taiwan.
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
About 47 percent of people whose deaths were related to COVID-19 this year have died within three days of testing positive, while 33 percent died within three to seven days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the center’s spokesman, said 66,247 new local cases, 36 imported cases and 40 deaths were confirmed yesterday. As the number of daily confirmed cases has dropped in the past four days, from 90,331 cases on Thursday last week to 66,247 cases yesterday, the center was asked if Taiwan has reached the peak of a
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which