Exhibition highlights contact with central Europe

Staff writer, with CNA





An exhibition highlighting adventurer and writer Count Maurice Benyovszky’s visit to Taiwan in 1771 opened in Yilan County on Friday to celebrate the initial contacts between Taiwan and Central Europe more than 250 years ago.

The exhibition, titled “The Encounter of Count Maurice Benyovszky and Yilan in 1771,” is being held at the Lanyang Museum until Sept. 12. It features topics such as Benyovszky’s life and his adventures, to the natural features of Slovakia and its culture, including its literature, music and pottery.

Born in the Kingdom of Hungary in 1746 in what is now Vrbove in western Slovakia, Benyovszky arrived in what is now Yilan in 1771 after escaping from a prison on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

A visitor tours an exhibition titled “The Encounter of Count Maurice Benyovszky and Yilan in 1771” at the Lanyang Museum in Yilan County on Friday. Photo: CNA

He had been imprisoned there for taking part in military operations against Russia as part of the Confederation of Bar, which had upheld the independence of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth against Russian encroachment.

According to Benyovszky’s journal, his ship anchored at Yilan twice: first on Aug. 27, 1771, when he stayed in Suao Bay for a day. However, he came under attack from indigenous warriors, and was forced to lift anchor and continue northward with the ocean current.

His ship the next morning arrived at Jialiwan Bay at the mouth of Dongshan River (冬山河) in Yilan, where Benyovszky and his men were welcomed by the Kavalan, who gave them meat, rice, vegetables and fruits in exchange for pins, sewing needles and other tools.

He later set sail for Macau and arrived there on Sept. 22, 1771, before returning to Europe.

Although Benyovszky’s time in Taiwan was brief, his interaction with indigenous peoples can be described as a “door opener between cultures,” said Martin Podstavek, head of the Slovak Economic and Cultural Office Taipei.

“It is about deepening and understanding the cultures. That’s why I would be very happy if Taiwanese people with their children can see the connection between my lovely central European country and Taiwan, which started more than two centuries ago,” he added.

Podstavek, who has been Slovakia’s envoy to Taipei since 2017 and is to end his tenure in July, said relations between the two sides have improved greatly during his nearly five years in Taiwan.