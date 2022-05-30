Few know that the so-called three-dimensional (3D) masks that are the rage among the more fashion-conscious in Taiwan were created by a local professor.
Hsiao Yu-cheng (蕭宇成), an associate professor at Taipei Medical University’s (TMU) Graduate Institute of Biomedical Optomechatronics, invented the masks and started a business when he was a doctoral student.
Air pollution caused by airborne particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) inspired him to create a 3D mask that could cover wearers’ faces more effectively than the “flat” ones that were on the market, he said on Saturday.
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times
However, the mask, patented in Taiwan, China and Japan in 2017, was not well-received in Taiwan and China at the time, “because people found it difficult to accept the weird shape,” he said.
As the funds for his business were running out, he turned to markets in Japan and South Korea, where his masks were a huge hit, especially among young women, because their shape makes the wearer look thin, he said.
The trend then influenced people’s perception of the mask in Taiwan, and it slowly gained acceptance, he said.
Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times
When the need for masks surged due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many counterfeit 3D masks emerged on the market, some of which only changed the angle of the seams.
“I can actually sue them, but I had left the industry and joined academia ... and was really busy, so I gave up maintaining my patents and let everyone produce [the masks],” Hsiao said.
He said that he invented the mask “to solve problems” and felt touched when it actually had an impact.
“I can still invent something even more impressive,” he added.
Hsiao said he hopes that he can start new businesses while focusing on biomedical optomechatronics research, developing medical materials and nurturing innovative talents.
He plans to establish funds for starting new businesses at TMU and promote 3D printing in the medical field, he added.
