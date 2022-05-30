Taipei’s WHA support grew in May

LEADERS SPEAK UP: About 3,800 goverment officials and lawmakers showed support for Taiwan in speeches or comments at this year’s WHA, the government said

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan received more international support than ever this year for its inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, despite a proposal by 13 countries recommending that Taiwan be allowed to join as an observer not being added to the WHA’s agenda earlier this month.

The WHA met from Sunday last week to Saturday.

Backing for Taiwan’s WHA bid came from higher levels and in a more diverse manner during this year’s assembly, with more than 3,800 government officials, parliamentarians and opinion leaders from 88 countries showing their support, the ministry said.

The 75th World Health Assembly of the WHO at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, meets on Sunday last week. Photo: Reuters

Thirteen WHO members that are among Taiwan’s 14 formal diplomatic allies presented a motion to put the nation’s WHA inclusion on the agenda, the ministry said.

The proposal was rejected at a WHA plenary session on Monday last week.

The WHA — the WHO’s decisionmaking body — had national representatives attending in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several countries also directly or indirectly spoke up for Taiwan during the assembly, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand, the ministry said.

France, Germany, Luxembourg, Lithuania and the Czech Republic voiced direct support for Taiwan’s WHA bid by naming Taiwan in their addresses at the annual gathering, it added.

Taiwan also received support from senior leaders worldwide, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

Taiwan is not included in UN activities as a matter of course because it lost its seat at the UN in 1971, which resulted in its expulsion from the WHO in 1972.

Taiwan sent observer delegations to the WHA from 2009 to 2016 under the name “Chinese Taipei,” when relations between Beijing and Taipei were warmer under the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government at the time.

Taiwan has since been excluded from the WHA due to opposition from China, which has taken a hard line against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party, who has more strongly asserted Taiwan’s sovereign position.