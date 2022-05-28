Cabinet approves national sports science center bill

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Executive Yuan on Thursday approved a bill to establish a national sports science center that, if ratified by the legislature, would give a legal basis to establish a non-departmental public body (NDPB) called the “national sports science center,” with the aim of supporting the nation’s top coaches and athletes.

The designation of the center as an NDPB is meant to utilize such an organization’s relatively liberal organization to build a professional support system offering national teams and coaches a full range of science-based training regimens.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said the success of professional and science-based training regimens implemented by the National Sports Training Center over the past few years was the basis for the establishment of such a center.

Acting Sports Administration Director-General Lin Terng-chiao, center, holds a news conference at the Sports Administration in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Su cited Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) winning gold at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, and Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) winning the badminton women’s singles final at this year’s Thailand Open to illustrate his point.

He instructed the Sports Administration to work with the legislature as much as possible to expedite the passage of the bill.

Taiwanese athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics also achieved the best Taiwanese sports performances ever, the Sports Administration said.

The coaches’ and the athletes’ hard work is, of course, the main reason for these successes, but government policy and science-based training regimens have also contributed, it said.

Furthermore, coaches, experts and legislators have all urged the government to establish a national-level sports science center that would help athletes and coaches, and the general development of the nation’s sports sector, it added.

The establishment of the center would hopefully help Taiwan’s competitive sports perform even better in international sports competitions and events, the agency said.