A doctor on Monday apologized for saying that sorghum wine could help prevent COVID-19.
Chen Cheng-chieh (陳正傑), a doctor at China Medical University Beigang Hospital in Yunlin County, issued a statement apologizing for “misleading the public with false information about disease prevention.”
Chen made the claim at a dinner party with friends a few days earlier, which was recorded and uploaded to the Internet.
Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times
In the clip, he said that drinking half a glass of sorghum wine while eating could kill bacteria in the throat.
Eight people who attended a Friends of the Police Association gathering in Yunlin’s Douliou City (斗六) did not test positive for COVID-19 because they had drunk sorghum wine, he said in the recording.
Chen said that he would remember this experience and provide accurate, evidence-based information, especially as Taiwan is facing an outbreak of COVID-19.
He also apologized to the police association and the hospital, adding that he would accept any punishment that his employer imposes.
The hospital expressed regret over the “negative impact of Chen’s words” and said it would investigate the incident before deciding on a punishment.
It would provide further training for medical personnel, it added.
The Yunlin County Police Bureau’s Douliou Precinct told reporters that it would get a statement from Chen and refer the case to prosecutors.
The bureau called on people not to spread unfounded information on the Internet.
Spreading rumors or misinformation about COVID-19 that might cause harm to the public or others is a contravention of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), it said.
People convicted of breaching the rules face up to three years in prison, detention or a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$101,678), it said.
