There should be a global effort to address gender inequality and gender-based violence, Australia’s top envoy to Taiwan said at the opening of an international conference in Taipei yesterday.
“Gender-based violence is rooted in gender inequality, harmful norms and the abuse of power,” Australian Office in Taipei Jenny Bloomfield said at the opening of the two-day event about tackling gender-based violence, which allows virtual participation.
Bloomfield, who spoke on behalf of seven foreign missions in Taiwan that cohosted the conference with the government, said that gender-based violence is “a serious violation of human rights” with “devastating” consequences, and that countries around the world should work together to address the problem.
“Ending gender-based violence requires a national and a global effort from governments, workplaces, schools, communities and individuals working together to change social norms, attitudes and behaviors to eliminate gender inequality,” she said.
She described the Taipei conference as part of the global effort to tackle the problem.
Intimate partner violence, and cyberviolence against women and girls in many countries had increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the rate of abuse was much higher for younger women, women with disabilities and those who identify as LGBTIQ, she said.
The two-day conference is part of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) initiative, and features the most countries and partners involved as cohosts, including the US, Japan, Canada, the UK and the EU, among all GCTF events since the initiative was established in 2015, the Executive Yuan said.
The initiative was launched by Taiwan and the US that year and has since expanded to include other partners.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the event that Taiwan looks forward to working with the governments and experts taking part in the event to find ways to better tackle gender-based violence.
The two-day event brings together government officials, academics and representatives from civil society groups for a series of virtual and in-person panel discussions on how to stop gender-based violence.
