New envoys to start work, ministry says

AFRICAN ARRIVALS: The foreign ministry said that Promise Msibi of Eswatini and South Africa’s Hugh Anderson arrived on April 27 and have finished quarantine

Staff writer, with CNA





Eswatini’s new ambassador and South Africa’s new representative to Taiwan have arrived to take up their respective posts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Ambassador Promise Msibi and his wife arrived on April 27 and have completed COVID-19 quarantine, Department of West Asian and African Affairs Deputy Director Wu Cheng-wei (吳正偉) said.

Msibi presented a copy of his letter of credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday morning, Wu Cheng-wei said, adding that the ministry is arranging a time with the Presidential Office to allow the new envoy to present the original letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), which will mark the official beginning of his ambassadorship.

Eswatini Ambassador Promise Msibi, left, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu hold a copy of a letter of credence, which formally designates Msibi as Eswatini’s new envoy to the nation, at a ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

Msibi, 57, is a senior Eswatini diplomat who has visited Taiwan twice, as a parliamentary secretary in 2004 and to accompany Swazi King Mswati III’s mother to attend Double Ten National Day celebrations in 2011, the ministry said.

Msibi is highly trusted by King Mswati III, making him a good choice as Eswatini’s ambassador to Taiwan, Wu Cheng-wei said.

Msibi is taking over the post following the departure of Thamie Dlamini, who has left Taiwan to become Eswatini’s representative to the UN.

Meanwhile, Hugh Anderson also arrived on April 27 with his wife, has completed quarantine and recently assumed office as the new representative of the Liaison Office of South Africa in Taiwan.

The office represents South African interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Anderson, 63, is a senior South African diplomat who previously served as deputy head of Latin American affairs and US affairs at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, South Africa’s foreign ministry, Wu Cheng-wei said.

Anderson’s previous overseas posts include serving at South Africa’s embassies in Finland, Brazil, Venezuela and Austria, he said.

His appointment filled the vacancy of his predecessor, Robert Matsebe, he said.