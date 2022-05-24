The Ministry of Justice has introduced a new system that allows defendants who the police consider to have committed minor offenses and are not required to post bail to deliver statements via teleconference instead of being escorted to a prosecutors’ office.
Minister of Justice Tsai Tsing-hsiang (蔡清祥) had commissioned the Department of Prosecutorial Affairs to create a system to cut down on expenses and to save judiciary personnel time and effort.
Those who fall under the new system include drunk drivers who have not caused injury or death, or people who have illegally occupied someone’s property, confessed to using narcotics, turned themselves in, committed only minor infractions or who would receive a prison sentence of less than three years, the ministry said.
Plaintiffs dropping burglary charges could also use the teleconference system, it said.
As of this month, a defendant may give their statement remotely once the police ascertain that they are eligible and their application for the teleconference has been approved by a prosecutor after confirming that the defendant would not need to post bail, the ministry said.
In the case of minor crimes where individuals are caught in the act of breaking the law, or people on the wanted list have been apprehended, they would not be required to be escorted to the prosecutors’ office of their registered residence and would be allowed to leave without paying bail, it said.
However, people who have posted bail, have been summoned for cross-questioning, have committed crimes that would result in sentences of more than three years or whose crimes are in the public interest would not be eligible, the ministry said.
Police are legally required to escort suspects to their local prosecutors’ office to give a statement, but in many cases they are released because their offense was minor. Witnesses have also been summoned, but then told to return home as the prosecutor in charge of the case was not present.
For example, if a suspect wanted by the Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office was arrested on Taiwan proper, police would have to deliver them to Kinmen within a day, prosecutors said.
If the suspect was released without bail, they would have had to escort them back to Taiwan, they said.
