Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) on Saturday narrowly won the party’s primary to run for mayor in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City (竹北市) in November’s local elections.
Lin won 52 percent of the vote, edging out his only opponent, Jhubei City Council Chairman Lin Chi-hsien (林啟賢), who garnered 48 percent of the vote.
The primary was carried out via two surveys conducted by the United Daily News and Shih Hsin University from Wednesday to Friday, with each survey collecting about 1,000 responses, the party said.
Photo: CNA
Following his victory, Lin Wei-chou took to social media to thank the city’s residents for their support, while pledging to build Jhubei into a more livable city by utilizing his experience working at the Hsinchu County Council and in the legislature.
Lin Wei-chou accused the Jhubei City Government led by independent Mayor Ho Kan-ming (何淦銘), who is restricted by term limits from running again, of negligence and failing to fulfill the expectations of the city’s residents.
Lin Wei-chou said he would “listen carefully to the needs of the people” and strive to turn his vision of ensuring the well-being of Jhubei’s 206,000 residents into a reality.
The Democratic Progressive Party has yet to nominate a candidate for the Jhubei mayoral race.
Following his defeat, Lin Chi-hsien said he would give his utmost support to Lin Wei-chou’s election campaign.
Lin Wei-chou served as Hsinchu county councilor for seven years before being elected legislator for the first time in 2005. He left the legislature in 2008 and again served as county councilor from 2010 to 2016. He was again elected legislator in 2016.
