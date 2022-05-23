Nearly 61 percent of Taiwanese believe that same-sex couples have the right to marry, up from 37.4 percent in 2018 before the Act for Implementation of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法) was enforced, a survey by the Executive Yuan’s Gender Equality Committee found.
Known as the “same-sex marriage act,” it has been in force from May 24, 2019, after the then-Council of Grand Justices in 2017 ruled that provisions on family in the Civil Code were unconstitutional, as they were in violation of people’s right to marry as protected in Article 22 in the Civil Code and people’s right to equality as guaranteed in Article 7 of the Constitution.
As of April 30, there were 7,906 same-sex couples registered in Taiwan, committee data showed.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
The telephone survey, conducted from May 4 to May 6, explored changes to public opinions on gender equality, marriage, same-sex marriage and transgender people. It also gauged the approval rating of government measures that were designed to improve gender equality.
Of the respondents, 60.9 percent said that same-sex couples should have the right to legally wed, up from 37.4 percent in 2018 before the act was in force.
Meanwhile, 71 percent of respondents said same-sex couples should have the right to adopt children, while 71.8 percent said that homosexual couples are as capable as their heterosexual counterparts of raising children well.
Of the respondents, 67 percent said that transgender people include both transgender men and transgender women, and they often dress differently from the gender they were born with, up 5 percentage points from last year, the survey found.
Approximately 77 percent of respondents said that transgender people should be free to wear the clothes they are most comfortable with to school or to work, while 89.4 percent said that they would have no trouble having transgender coworkers.
Nearly 73 percent of respondents disagreed with the statement that a man’s job is to earn money and a woman’s job is to take care of her family, while 78.7 percent disagreed that wives should spend more time doing household chores than their husbands.
In addition, 92 percent disagreed that women are unfit to study science or engineering, while 91.2 percent said that women are just as qualified as men to hold senior management positions.
The survey also found that 84.7 percent of respondents identified with the Executive Yuan’s policy of creating a friendly environment for married couples to raise their children.
Since July last year, the Executive Yuan has increased subsidies for couples undergoing infertility treatment or asking for parental leave. Mothers-to-be now have 14 antenatal visits subsidized by the government, with gestational diabetes mellitus and anemia being added to conditions to be checked for during prenatal visits.
As of March, the number of people applying for subsidies for parental leave was up 32 percent from the same period in 2020, with fathers accounting for 68 percent of applicants.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning
ASEAN BATTLEGROUND: Japan and Australia could be drawn into Pacific tensions as China sets its sights on the Diaoyutai Islands and further beyond the first island chain Tensions between China and the US in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to intensify, the National Security Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, recommending that Taiwan continue to emphasize its shared values and interests to encourage resistance to Chinese aggression. US commitments in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to continue unabated despite the war in Ukraine, as Beijing takes advantage of the conflict to expand its influence in the region, the agencies said in reports delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Sunday, ahead of a hearing yesterday on regional developments and trends. Although Russia’s invasion of
ONLINE REPORT: Confirmed cases filling out the online contact tracing report can check a box to indicate that a close contact had received a booster dose, an official said The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections. The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines. Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said