Weather front to keep rest of May rainy and windy

Staff reporter, with CNA





Most of Taiwan should experience rainfall throughout the week due to a stationary front that is forecast to arrive today, a meteorologist said yesterday.

A stationary front forms when two masses of air are pushing against each other, but neither is powerful enough to move the other, causing either a cold front or warm front to stop moving.

The front is likely to be accompanied by strong winds, causing extreme weather until Saturday, National Central University professor of atmospheric sciences Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said.

People hold umbrellas in Taipei’s Zhongshan District on Monday last week. Photo: CNA

The front should be weak at first, with occasional rain or thundershowers across much of Taiwan today and tomorrow, Wu said.

With the strengthening of a southwesterly wind system, the front is forecast to intensify on Tuesday due to convection effects, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms nationwide, he said, adding that temperatures are expected to be warm during the day and cooler at night.

Separately, the Central Weather Bureau reported that temperatures from May 1 to Wednesday averaged 23.5°C, the lowest recorded for the period in 69 years.

The cooler temperatures were due to cold air masses that were stronger than usual, bureau Weather Forecast Center director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said, adding that temperatures are expected to remain lower than average for the rest of the month.