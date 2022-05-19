Taiwan must protect itself from potential Chinese aggression through military deterrence, which includes acquiring the right weapons and proper training, the US’ top naval officer said on Tuesday.
“That is a big lesson learned and a wakeup call, particularly with respect to not only having the right kit, but are people trained to use it the right way,” US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations that focused on knowledge gleaned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“That shouldn’t be lost on us with respect to Taiwan,” he said.
Photo: CNA
Gilday spoke on a panel of all six US military service chiefs, including generals from the army, marine corps, air force and space force, as well as admirals from the navy and coast guard.
China has regularly protested US arms sales to Taiwan as provocative, but has threatened to annex the nation of 23.57 million people.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) told a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday that Gilday’s comments amounted to interference in his nation’s affairs.
“China is firmly opposed to that,” he said.
The US military chiefs agreed that while it was too soon to tell what the long-term implications would be for the war in Ukraine, and that there were significant differences between the events unfolding in Europe and what could play out in Asia, there were lessons to be taken from the invasion and its aftermath.
“Geographically it’s a different problem set than Ukraine,” Gilday said. “You’re not going to get in there quickly or easily after the bullets begin to fly.”
US Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown Jr said one lesson that might apply from Ukraine is that “the will of the smaller nation to fight, that has to be factored in. The reaction of the international community and how quickly they may or may not come together.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
