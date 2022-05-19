The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s performance in terms of COVID-19 prevention policies would be the make-or-break issue regarding the party’s success in the local elections in November, DPP caucus secretary-general Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said on Tuesday.
If party members did well in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic, they would have a better chance of winning a successive term, Cheng added.
The public largely blamed Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, for unpopular policies such as rapid screening test purchase restrictions, and rules about people who have tested positive for the virus visiting doctors and obtaining medication, a source said, asking to remain anonymous.
Photo: CNA
Chen’s declining popularity in the polls has affected his chances of being nominated to run for Taipei mayor, the sources said.
Until now, he has largely been seen as the DPP’s primary candidate, although the party has yet to make an official nomination, they said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also DPP chairperson, has recently instructed doctors to shorten the time they spend with patients to make it easier for people to obtain their medication.
Whether Chen is nominated to run for Taipei mayor would be a game-changer for the DPP, the source said, adding that he is still the party’s top choice for the position.
The DPP is still lacking a decent nominee to run against incumbent New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), they added.
Another DPP source said that pandemic prevention efforts are the party’s primary focus.
The DPP is looking at three party members — former legislators Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清), Peng Shao-chin (彭紹瑾) and Huang Shih-cho (黃適卓) — who are campaigning to be nominated for Taoyuan mayor, while Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) and Cheng Yun-peng are seen as strong potential candidates, the source said.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) denied that he had been asked by the DPP if he wanted to run for Taoyuan mayor on the party’s ticket, after political commentator Wu Tzu-chia (吳子嘉) said that Hsu was a possible candidate.
Cheng Yun-peng said he was not in a hurry to make a decision on the matter, but added that as the DPP’s most senior legislator in the region, he was aware of the possibility of being nominated.
