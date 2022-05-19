No warning signs before church attack, roommate says

AP, SANTA ANA, California





The man that prosecutors have called a “diabolical” and “crafty monster,” who is suspected of a deadly shooting at a Southern California church, seemed to be a kind and quiet person who shared his food and proclaimed himself a Christian, his roommate said.

David Wenwei Chou (周文偉) gave no warning that he might be planning such an attack, Jordin Davis of Las Vegas said.

“At this point, and everything that’s happened, I’ve just started to wonder: ‘Did you, David, use your kindness and generosity to hide some very dark secrets?’” Davis asked.

The Geneva Presbyterian Church, where a fatal shooting took place on Sunday, is pictured in Laguna Woods, California, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Chou, 68, is accused of opening fire on Sunday afternoon at a lunch gathering of older parishioners at Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

A local physician who tried to stop him was killed and five other people were injured before Chou was subdued by church members, authorities said.

Chou had his first court appearance by video link on Tuesday, but did not enter a plea to charges of murder and attempted murder. His arraignment was continued to June 10. He is to be held without bail.

Chou wanted to “execute in cold blood as many people in that room as possible,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in announcing the charges, which include a sentencing enhancement for lying in wait.

If convicted, Chou could face either life in prison or the death penalty, Spitzer said.

“This monster crafted a diabolical plan to lock the church doors with his victims inside in order to lead what he thought were innocent lambs to slaughter, but what he didn’t realize was the parishioners at the church that day weren’t lambs — they were lions and they fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship,” Spitzer said.

Spitzer said Chou was motivated by hatred for Taiwan, where he was born after his family was forced from China when the Chinese Communist Party prevailed in a civil war that ended in 1949. He apparently chose the church at random and did not know anyone there before he drove to California from Las Vegas on Saturday, authorities said.

Spitzer said he is considering hate crime charges, and federal authorities are conducting their own hate crime investigation.

Balmore Orellana, a former neighbor in Las Vegas, said Chou’s life unraveled after his wife left him last year and returned to Taiwan. Spitzer said Chou’s wife is terminally ill.

Chou, a US citizen who worked for years as a security guard, moved into a four-bedroom home in Las Vegas in February.

Davis, his roommate, said Chou often shared his food, usually chicken dishes, and kept to a quiet routine: “come home, go to sleep, take a shower, go to work and just repeat.”

Chou never talked religion, but identified himself as a Christian and made a cross in black tape on the roof of his car, Davis said.

The two had few conversations beyond small talk or chatting about Davis’ dog, Zeus, Davis said.

Chou only spoke about Taiwan once, during a conversation less than two weeks ago, in which he said he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt and he disliked how people there were sympathetic to the leadership, Davis said.

“He made himself seem like he was basically a political refugee,” Davis said.

At the church, Chou first walked into a worship service, giving his name to the receptionist as “Da-Wei Chou,” and sat in the back of the sanctuary reading one of the church-provided Chinese-language newspapers, the church said in a statement on Tuesday.

Later, prosecutors said Chou spent about an hour mingling with dozens of members of the congregation at a luncheon honoring the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang (張宣信), who had served there for 20 years and was visiting for the first time since moving back to Taiwan two years ago.

Chou was armed with two legally purchased 9mm handguns and concealed bags holding ammunition, as well as four Molotov cocktail-style devices in the church hall where the luncheon was being held, authorities said.

He wore a black shirt with a word written on it in white that some believed said “Security,” a church statement said.

When Chou began locking the doors with chains, some parishioners who were leaving thought he was a guard. He allowed them to exit and was later seen nailing shut two other exit doors, the church said.

When the gunfire erupted, Dr John Cheng (鄭達志), 52, charged Chou and was shot, but authorities said he disrupted the attack and possibly saved dozens of lives.

Chang said in a statement that he first thought Chou was using a toy gun as a prank.

When he realized it was actual gunfire, Chang said he picked up a chair and threw it at Chou, who fell on the floor.

He said he rushed at Chou and several congregation members held Chou down and tied him up.

“It wasn’t until then I noticed that Dr Cheng was lying face down to my front right with three bloody bullet wounds on the back, not moving,” Chang said.

Cheng, who practiced sports medicine, had recently lost his father and had taken his mother to the luncheon. He was well known in the community and liked by his patients.

The wounded included an 86-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 66 to 92, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Some of them have been released from the hospital, while others are in a stable condition, Chang said.