Foreign ministry warns of work scams in Cambodia

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese in Cambodia have reported being tricked into signing illegal work contracts, having their documents taken and even being sold among companies and beaten, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Since February, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam has reported receiving about 40 complaints regarding Taiwanese who were allegedly tricked into working illegally in Cambodia, the ministry said in a statement.

The Taiwanese were tricked into work that was either illegal or did not meet their expectations, it said.

In some incidents, the people had their passport taken and movement restricted, the ministry said, adding that some reported they were beaten when they resisted.

In other cases, the workers were “sold” to other unregistered companies, it said.

The reports indicate that unregistered organizations in Taiwan are working with Cambodians to attract young Taiwanese to work in Cambodia via ads on social media platforms, often offering incentives such as high wages, no overtime, no prerequisite for English language ability and that the company would pay for flights, the ministry said.

Some of the people signed a contract before leaving Taiwan and upon arrival in Cambodia had their passports confiscated and their movement restricted, it said.

The illegal nature of the work prevented them from going to local authorities, it said.

If the people quit working, the employer would accuse them of breach of contract and demand they pay for flights and accommodation, with demands ranging from US$10,000 to US$100,000, the ministry added.

The ministry provides emergency aid as soon as it receives a report, it said, adding that it is compiling information for Taiwanese authorities to review, as there has been an increase in such cases.

Some of the travelers have returned to Taiwan with assistance from the office in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said, adding that the experience was traumatizing for those affected.

People who want to apply for a job overseas should look into the background of companies, the nature of the work and company contract policies, the ministry said.

Incidents of employment scams in Cambodia are not isolated, as they have been reported in the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos, it said.

Taiwanese who need assistance when traveling in Cambodia should seek help from the Vietnam office, it said.