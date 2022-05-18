The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections.
The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines.
Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Photo: CNA
People in the age group can take the positive test cassette to a healthcare facility for a doctor to confirm the result, he said.
If they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, they can see a doctor through a telemedicine consultation or have someone else take the cassette to a doctor for assessment, he added.
Once the doctor confirms the positive result, they can report the patient as a confirmed case, and the local health department would carry on with the triage process and inform the patient to isolate at home or arrange other facilities, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The CECC on Monday announced that close contacts of a confirmed case who have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can be exempted from the “3+4” policy — three days of home isolation and four days of self-disease prevention — and instead follow the “0+7” policy, which means just seven days of self-disease prevention.
Chen yesterday said junior-high and high-school students who have received a booster dose can also follow the “0+7” policy if they are identified as a close contact.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) physician Chen Wan-ching (陳婉青) said a check box has been added to the column for each close contact in the online contact tracing self-reporting system, allowing the confirmed case to select whether the close contact has received a booster shot.
Ticking the check box means the close contact has received a booster shot, in which case they would not receive a home isolation notification, she said.
The CECC late on Monday said in a statement that close contacts who have received a booster shot can still follow the “3+4” policy if they wish.
Confirmed cases can edit the online contact tracing report only once within 24 hours after submitting the form, so they should make sure the information is correct before submitting it, the CECC said.
Asked if confirmed cases who have been released from isolation would be subject to the “3+4” or the “0+7” policy, Chen Wan-ching said confirmed cases who have recovered would not be identified as a close contact in the three months following infection, as their risk of reinfection is extremely low.
Meanwhile, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 65,794 local COVID-19 infections, 39 imported cases and 38 deaths were confirmed yesterday.
As of Monday, 368 severe cases, including 282 deaths, have been reported this year, accounting for 0.05 percent of the total 803,337 local cases this year, he said.
Of the 38 deaths, 17 were aged 80 or older, and only one had no underlying health conditions, the CECC said, adding that 18 were unvaccinated and 24 had not received a booster shot.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning