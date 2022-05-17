Foundation calls for awareness about child protection

By Rachel Lin / Staff reporter





Children’s welfare advocates yesterday marked Child Safety Day with calls for increased public awareness on the need to educate and protect young people.

Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation has linked up with the nation’s 22 city mayors and county commissioners to promote the “Little Yellow Helmet Traffic Safety Education Program,” foundation executive director Lin Yue-chin (林月琴) said.

The program, started in 2014, runs workshops to train volunteers to become “seed teachers” to raise students’ understanding of traffic safety regulations, and to protect themselves in public places, Lin said.

Mayors of the six special municipalities pose in front of a poster for the Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation’s “Little Yellow Helmet Traffic Safety Education Program.” Photo courtesy of the Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation

“We have put a lot of work into traffic safety education to reach all levels so that parents and children can go to school and return home safely everyday,” she said.

Although these efforts have helped enhance public safety for children, she said that in the past three years, there were still 28,519 children under the age of 12 who were injured or killed in traffic accidents.

“Each of these cases is a tragedy, bringing sorrow to the parents,” she said.

“It is vital to push for improved road safety in Taiwan, and to address driver behavior. We must also educate the public about the lurking dangers for children — which might not be obvious to adults — as children do not have fully developed bodies or motor skills,” she added.

The foundation said it has received endorsements from Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and other city and county heads, who have organized traffic safety campaigns and posted supporting messages on social media, such as the need for children “to stop, look and listen” when crossing a street.

The foundation said it is also working with more than 4,000 FamilyMart convenience stores nationwide. People can contribute spare change at collection boxes at the stores or make a donation through the FamilyMart membership app.

All proceeds go to the fund for traffic safety education classes, it said.