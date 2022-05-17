Lawmakers across party lines yesterday urged the National Communications Commission (NCC) to quickly draft a digital communications act to address increasing Internet fraud and other issues as they reviewed the nominees for three NCC commissioner positions at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee.
The Executive Yuan nominated National Chung Cheng University law professor Want Jiang-jia (王正嘉), Taiwan Institute of Economic Research associate research fellow Wang Yi-hui (王怡惠) and NCC Chief Secretary Chen Chung-shu (陳崇樹) to succeed three current NCC commissioners whose terms expire on July 31.
Lawmakers at the meeting asked the three nominees about their positions on issues the commission has been addressing recently, from controversies involving Mirror TV and broadcaster Chinese Television System, proposed mergers of telecoms and the development of low-orbit satellite systems.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Several legislators spoke of the urgency of passing a draft of a digital communications act, which they said is key to addressing problems such as Internet fraud, spreading of misinformation, and unauthorized distribution of private or fabricated images.
NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) told lawmakers that the commission would present a draft act to the public by the end of next month after consulting with other government agencies and industry experts.
The commission had in 2016 presented the first draft of the digital communication act. However, it was a basic law and did not impose penalties on platform operators, the chairman said.
“Cyberspace has undergone a dramatic change in the past five years. The EU and other advanced countries have introduced laws to regulate online activity,” he said.
The version of the digital communications draft act that the commission is to present next month would outline the responsibilities of digital platforms and specify enforcement mechanisms, he said.
For its draft, the commission examined the EU Digital Services Act, passed by the European Parliament last month, which makes large technology firms responsible for deleting illegal content, he said.
Chen Chung-shu said the commission has had to handle the draft act carefully, as it would need to cover restricted access to some content that requires discussions with other government agencies.
The committee granted preliminary approval to the three commissioner nominees, whose names are to be put to a vote at a plenary session before the end of this month following negotiations between Democratic Progressive Party legislators and opposition lawmakers.
It also passed a temporary motion requiring the Executive Yuan to send the draft act to the Legislative Yuan to be deliberated at the next legislative session.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
About 300 members of the Pilots Union Taoyuan and their families yesterday rallied outside the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei to protest against not being allowed to take COVID-19 rapid tests instead of undergoing home quarantine. The CECC on April 27 announced a shortened quarantine period for Taiwan-based airline crew members. The new policy applies to crew members who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and requires them to undergo four days of quarantine followed by four days of self-health management for those returning from long-haul flights, and five days of