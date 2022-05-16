EDUCATION
NGO exchanges return
Two government-sponsored internship programs that were suspended for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic are accepting applications from executives of local nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and students who want to gain experience at overseas NGOs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. One of the programs sends Taiwan-based NGO executives to international organizations to improve their capabilities, the ministry said in a statement. The other allows students aged 18 to 35 who want to learn new skills and broaden their horizons to serve as interns for international NGOs. The NGOs are in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Fiji, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US, the ministry said. The two programs are accepting applications until June 15.
SPORTS
Taiwan wins 17 medals
Taiwanese athletes won 17 medals at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil: two gold, seven silver and eight bronze. The medal haul tied the nation’s record at the 2017 Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, but included two fewer gold medals. Tennis player Lin Chia-wen (林家文) was the national team’s most decorated athlete — competing in three finals and winning one gold and two silver medals. The Taiwanese delegation to Brazil had 79 members, 39 of whom were athletes. The Sports Administration on Wednesday said that some delegation members tested positive for COVID-19. While the delegation was to return to Taiwan tomorrow, it is to remain in Brazil so that those who tested positive can be treated, it said.
SOCIETY
Watch wins UK award
Taiwanese goldsmith Yuyi Cheng (鄭又嶧), a winner of this year’s Goldsmiths’ Craftsmanship and Design Awards in the UK, said he hopes to use his success to promote Taiwanese culture through jewelry design. Cheng, who in February won bronze in the “Make Your Mark” category for 2D design, on Saturday said that he strives to integrate Eastern and Western elements in his pieces, and would continue celebrating Taiwanese culture in his work. Discussing his award-winning pocket watch design — in a category that asked entrants to promote London in the design of jewelry, smallwork or silverware — Cheng said he intends to use the piece to celebrate the new Elizabeth line of the London Underground, the restoration of Big Ben and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. There were no gold or silver prize winners in Cheng’s category.
TRADE SHOW
Taipei book fair resumes
The annual Taipei International Book Exhibition is to take place from June 2 to 7, despite concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday. After two years without in-person events, the exhibition is to take place at the Taipei World Trade Center, Minister of Culture Minister Lee Yung-te (李永得), adding that the ministry, organizers and publishers had reached a “consensus” to move ahead with the event. However, a ministry survey of local publishers on Wednesday showed that 154 out of the 248 publishers who had registered opposed holding it in person. Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said many of those who opposed an in-person event relented, saying that they would participate if enough precautions against COVID-19 were taken.
